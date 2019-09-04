Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 14
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 15
Articles
Full Schedule

'90s Moto Show: Ep 3 | Webb, Sipes, Seely In

September 4, 2019 2:50pm | by:

Film/Text: Red Bull

Red Bull Straight Rhythm is steadily approaching, and Dave Despain (popular 1990s motorcycle race announcer) continues to report on all the latest developments on ‘90s Moto Show.

This week’s breaking news: reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb has confirmed that he will try his hand racing a KTM two-stroke on the ½ mile course for his first time on October 5. In addition, Ryan Sipes, who has raced just about everything this year (SX, MX, flat track, off-road, hard enduro and hill climb), will also compete in the event.

And for those that haven’t noticed, Cole Seely’s 2003 CR250 is starting to look good. Don’t miss it all come together at Fairplex in Pomona on October 5.