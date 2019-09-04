Film/Text: Red Bull

Red Bull Straight Rhythm is steadily approaching, and Dave Despain (popular 1990s motorcycle race announcer) continues to report on all the latest developments on ‘90s Moto Show.

This week’s breaking news: reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb has confirmed that he will try his hand racing a KTM two-stroke on the ½ mile course for his first time on October 5. In addition, Ryan Sipes, who has raced just about everything this year (SX, MX, flat track, off-road, hard enduro and hill climb), will also compete in the event.

And for those that haven’t noticed, Cole Seely’s 2003 CR250 is starting to look good. Don’t miss it all come together at Fairplex in Pomona on October 5.