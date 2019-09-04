Davalos and Hampshire in the start of the second moto at the Florida National.

Look, we’re not advocating for participant trophies, but it’s worth shining the light on hard-earned seasons in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Cianciarulo/Ferrandis/Cooper trio up front won the majority of the races and took most of the podiums, but there were plenty of guys who fought like madmen for positions even if while in a position few saw them fighting for. That’s worth getting some love, so here it is.

Colt Nichols: Colt is the best 2019 example I can find of “awesome performance that won’t get noticed.” See, for a long time Colt wasn’t an outdoor guy. He was always better indoors, including his early pro years when raced Arenacross just to make ends meet, and then in 2016, when he broke through in supercross with Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha, which resulted in a full-factory Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha deal. Plus, Colt won Anaheim 1 this year. He could have rested on his indoor laurels, but instead kept putting in the work. He’s emerged much better in Pro Motocross, and this season he sat fourth in points for most of the year. He wasn’t quite on the Cianciarulo/Ferrandis/Cooper pace, so he wasn’t scoring podiums or race wins, but he was usually right below that, and what’s even more impressive is that Colt dug deep even when his super-fast YZ250F didn’t get the start. Colt worked hard through the pack on more than one occasion. He didn’t have to, but he did.

At Budds Creek, I asked him where the motivation came from, because fourth, just off the box, can be a lonely place. Colt told me he was still digging because he felt podiums and wins where getting so close, and he wanted to reach them, badly.

And then he crashed hard at Budds Creek, failed to finish the motos and missed Ironman. He ended up seventh in points. No one will remember but we shouldn’t forget.