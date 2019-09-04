2019 DC Vet Homecoming to Take Place September 21-22

Come out to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, on September 21-22 and join our extended racing family on this special weekend as we celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of “Big Dave” with all of our friends—old and new. This event offers two days of unique racing and a wide selection of vet classes for all skill levels, as well as support classes for our younger racers. Spend Saturday night bench racing over adult beverages, BBQ, and vintage mx movies. This is a laid-back event that is sure to bring back cool memories.

Saturday, September 21

Saturday features GP Moto-X Country Racing. The GP-style Moto-X Country racing is a hybrid event combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique competition. Taking place over a roughly three-mile course, racers will encounter woods sections intermittently separated by big European-style grass track areas. There are classes for all ages and skill levels, and you don’t even have to be a “Vet” rider to participate! All classes will race two 30-minute motos on this hybrid course with a unique teaser, as sections of the track will also be used for the upcoming Mason-Dixon GNCC to be held September 28-29th.

The fun continues Saturday evening with Pit Bike racing kicking off at 6 p.m. and a full evening of BBQ dinner, vintage racing movies, karaoke with Racer X John and of course, some great bench racing with old buddies. Even if you’re not here to race, Saturday evening promises to be full of fun and serves as a great time to catch up with old friends.

Sunday, September 22

On Sunday, the focus will shift to the motocross track as the 29th Annual DC Vet Homecoming will take to the famous High Point Raceway. Racers will be able to compete in numerous vet-aged classes, vintage classes, and some support classes for younger riders as well. The afternoon will feature a vintage bike show, numerous vintage contests with the opportunity to win some great prizes, and a swap meet, so clean out your garage, shine up those vintage items and get ready to show-off your stuff at the Country Club of Motocross.

It has now been 21 years since we lost Big Dave in 1998. This presents us with the opportunity to make this year’s DC Vet Homecoming the best yet. This event is a fun, laid back and enjoyable weekend with friends. This is exactly the kind of event that Big Dave enjoyed, so join us September 21-22 as we honor Big Dave by doing the thing he enjoyed the most—racing with his friends.

For more information on the weekend event, visit HighPointMX.com.