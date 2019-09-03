Team France has changed their lineup for the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations by removing MX2 rider Tom Vialle after a dispute over his Red Bull KTM team logo and the Team France gear.

Vialle won his first overall in the FIM Motocross World Championship with 2-2 moto finishes at the MXGP of Sweden on August 25—the sixth overall podium of the championship—and has continued to impress in his rookie season. Vialle was named to the team to replace Dylan Ferrandis from last year’s winning team after Ferrandis declined to participate in this year’s event but the up-and-coming MX2 rookie will no longer make his Motocross of Nations debut this year.

Maxime Renaux will replace Vialle in the MX2 class for Team France. Renaux currently sits seventh in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship, where he has one overall podium of the year (MXGP of Italy).

In August, Jordi Tixierwas named to the team after Romain Febvre sustained a broken femur at the MXGP of Sweden.

Tixier and Renaux will join the previously announced Gautier Paulin (MXGP) as Team France seeks a sixth straight Chamberlain Trophy on September 28 and 29 in Assen, The Netherlands.

The president of the FFM released the following quote: