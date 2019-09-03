Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 15
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Marty Tripes

September 3, 2019 1:55pm
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with a chat with the first supercross winner Marty Tripes. I chat with Marty about that LA Coliseum win, his USGP win, racing for Harley-Davidson, his two-stroke races he’s putting on, and more.

Listen here or below or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX Apps.