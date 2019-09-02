Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 15
Wake-Up Call

September 2, 2019 6:30am

Full Gas Sprint Enduro

Through Round 8 (of 8) - South Carolina

Pro 

Overall StandingsRiderBrand
1stRyan SipesKTM
2ndKailub RussellKM
3rdThad DuVallHusqvarna
4thTaylor RobertKTM
5thBen KelleyKTM

Pro Championship Finish

Championship FinishRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM392
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna314
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki299
4thJordan AshburnKawasaki225
5thCraig DelongHusqvarna177

American Flat Track

Round 16 (of 20) - Springfield Mile I - Springfield, Illinois

AFT Twins

FinishRiderMachineInterval
1stJared MeesIndian25 Laps
2ndJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian0.239
3rdBriar BaumanIndian1.878
4thBronson BaumanIndian2.000
5thBryan SmithKawasaki2.016
6thStephen VanderkuurIndian2.109
7thBrandon RobinsonIndian2.293
8thDavis FisherIndian2.455
9thBrandon PriceIndian2.709
10thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson3.068

AFT Twins Standings

FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian260
2ndJared MeesIndian230
3rdBronson BaumanIndian198
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian175
5thBrandon RobinsonIndian156
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson155
7thHenry WilesIndian133
8thJake JohnsonYamaha128
9thRobert PearsonIndian128
10thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson120

AFT Singles Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna241
2ndDan BromleyKTM236
3rdMikey RushHonda216
4thJesse JanischYamaha180
5thChad CoseHonda166
6thShayna TexterKTM155
7thRyan WellsYamaha155
8thMorgen MischlerKTM125
9thMax WhaleKawasaki107
10thKevin StollingsHonda93

To view the full AFT standings, click here.

ADAC MX MASTERS

Round 6 (of 7) - Bielstein, Germany

Masters

Overall FinsihRiderMachinePoints
1stPauls JonassHusqvarna50
2ndJeffrey HerlingsKTM44
3rdDennis UllrichHusqvarna35
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM35
5thLukas NeurauterKTM29
6thTanel LoekHusqvarna29
7thTom KochKTM29
8thRichard SikynaKTM29
9thTim KochKTM26
10thMike StenderKTM26

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDennis UllrichHusqvarna212
2ndTanel LeokYamaha200
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki190
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM155
5thTim KochKTM115
6thTom KochKTM111
7thJeremy SeewerYamaha100
8thJeremy DelinceHonda95
9thJeffrey HerlingsKTM88
10thRichard SikynaKTM86

Other championship standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Through Round 16 (of 18)

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia709
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland511
3Gautier Paulin France468
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands446
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland443
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania397
7Pauls Jonass Latvia390
8Romain Febvre France384
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium377
10Antonio Cairoli Italy358
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain737
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark592
3Jago Geerts Belgium467
4Tom Vialle France460
5Henry Jacobi Germany442
6Adam Sterry United Kingdom356
7Maxime Renaux France340
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa324
9Ben Watson United Kingdom282
10Mathys Boisrame France278
Full Standings

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki311
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM276
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna223
4thMel PocockKTM190
5thHarri KullasHonda189

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna243
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna231
3rdJosh GilbertHonda209
4thMartin BarrYamaha194
5thBas VaessenKTM169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM194
2ndDante OliveiraKTM158
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna122
4thRicky DietrichHonda119
5thZach BellKawasaki177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM3570
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3460
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3164
4thMario RomanSherco3070
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC250
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV207
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC180
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Strang Australia113
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA96
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
9 Cookeville, TN92
10 Duvall, WA73
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN166
3 Jefferson, GA141
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA138
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN132
6 New Zealand132
7 Millville, NJ118
8 Landrum, SC110
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA104
10 Orlando, FL93
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL233
3 West Sunbury, PA147
4 Indianola, PA145
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Parkersburg, WV71
7 Waterford Works, NJ65
8 Fife Lake, MI56
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH245
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC184
3Tayla Jones Australia183
4 New Zealand174
5 Bridgeton, NJ130
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
7 Birchrunville, PA105
8 Bloomington, IN105
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
Full Standings

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan van de MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McNeilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick