Wake-Up Call

Full Gas Sprint Enduro
Through Round 8 (of 8) - South Carolina
Pro
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Ryan Sipes
|KTM
|2nd
|Kailub Russell
|KM
|3rd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|5th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
Pro Championship Finish
|Championship Finish
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|392
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|314
|3rd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|299
|4th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|225
|5th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|177
American Flat Track
Round 16 (of 20) - Springfield Mile I - Springfield, Illinois
AFT Twins
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|25 Laps
|2nd
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|0.239
|3rd
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|1.878
|4th
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|2.000
|5th
|Bryan Smith
|Kawasaki
|2.016
|6th
|Stephen Vanderkuur
|Indian
|2.109
|7th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|2.293
|8th
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|2.455
|9th
|Brandon Price
|Indian
|2.709
|10th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|3.068
AFT Twins Standings
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|260
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|230
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|198
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|175
|5th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|156
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|155
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|133
|8th
|Jake Johnson
|Yamaha
|128
|9th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|128
|10th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|120
AFT Singles Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|241
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|236
|3rd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|216
|4th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|180
|5th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|166
|6th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|155
|7th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|155
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|125
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|107
|10th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|93
To view the full AFT standings, click here.
ADAC MX MASTERS
Round 6 (of 7) - Bielstein, Germany
Masters
|Overall Finsih
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|50
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|44
|3rd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|35
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|35
|5th
|Lukas Neurauter
|KTM
|29
|6th
|Tanel Loek
|Husqvarna
|29
|7th
|Tom Koch
|KTM
|29
|8th
|Richard Sikyna
|KTM
|29
|9th
|Tim Koch
|KTM
|26
|10th
|Mike Stender
|KTM
|26
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|212
|2nd
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|200
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|190
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|155
|5th
|Tim Koch
|KTM
|115
|6th
|Tom Koch
|KTM
|111
|7th
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|100
|8th
|Jeremy Delince
|Honda
|95
|9th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|88
|10th
|Richard Sikyna
|KTM
|86
Other championship standings
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Through Round 16 (of 18)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|709
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|511
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|468
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|446
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|443
|6
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|397
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|390
|8
|Romain Febvre
|France
|384
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|377
|10
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|737
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|592
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|467
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|460
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|442
|6
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|356
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|340
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|324
|9
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|282
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|278
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 7 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|311
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|276
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|223
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|190
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|189
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|243
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|231
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|209
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|194
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.
WORCS
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|194
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|158
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|119
|5th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|177
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 5
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|3570
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3460
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3164
|4th
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|3070
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2725
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 9 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|250
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|207
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|180
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|96
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|92
|10
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|270
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|166
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|141
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|138
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|132
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|118
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|110
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|104
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|233
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|147
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|145
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|8
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|245
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|184
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|174
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|130
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|105
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|105
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick