Wake-Up Call

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Tommy Searle Kawasaki 311 2nd Shaun Simpson KTM 276 3rd Jake Millward Husqvarna 223 4th Mel Pocock KTM 190 5th Harri Kullas Honda 189

MX2 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 243 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 231 3rd Josh Gilbert Honda 209 4th Martin Barr Yamaha 194 5th Bas Vaessen KTM 169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert KTM 194 2nd Dante Oliveira KTM 158 3rd Andrew Short Husqvarna 122 4th Ricky Dietrich Honda 119 5th Zach Bell Kawasaki 177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 3570 2nd Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3460 3rd Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 3164 4th Mario Roman Sherco 3070 5th Billy Bolt Husqvarna 2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13)