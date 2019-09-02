Legendary Super Bowl-winning coach Vince Lombardi one proclaimed, “If you’re lucky enough to find a guy with a lot of head and a lot of heart, he’s never going to come off the field second.”

A demonically determined and wise old man who was never at a loss for words, Lombardi’s quote, when pulled out and held up to the light, almost perfectly personifies the plight both Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki racer Adam Cianciarulo and team overlord Mitch Payton have been on since the spring of 2013. For it was that year that the minicycle sensation made the graduation into the American professional ranks via Payton’s race team. While highly competitive right from the onset, winning the very first Monster Energy AMA Supercross race he ever entered and leading the 250SX East points five races into his rookie stadium season in 2014, it wasn’t long after that the bad luck and bad breaks darkened Cianciarulo’s door at the most inopportune times, such as when AC looked to be on his way to a certain championship or two (or three).

But the young man from Port Orange, Florida hung tough and last Saturday afternoon at the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, it all came right when the six year veteran placed second in the opening moto, and upon doing so, wrapped up the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship. It was a slow train coming for the supremely gifted and determined 22-year-old, but also truly the manifestation of a dream came true.

Racer X: So what’s happening, champ? Always wanted to say that to you.

Adam Cianciarulo: Just enjoying my time at New Smyrna Beach over here. It’s a super nice day here. It’s a little bit hot, but my girlfriend and I rented a house on the beach here for the week. Obviously, I grew up in this area so I’m just hitting it with a bunch of friends and family I don’t get to see too often. We’re having a good time. We’re having a storm roll in this weekend, though, so we’re trying to enjoy it while we can.

Has the afterglow of winning your first AMA Pro Racing title worn off yet?

I kind of woke up Monday morning and that’s when it really hit me with what we were able to accomplish this year. A lot of effort goes into it on my end and on the team’s end and you work and work and work toward an end goal and then when you accomplish that end goal, well, I’ve never accomplished what I’ve accomplished this year, so it’s a different feeling. It’s difficult to process. I feel like at the beginning part of this season that I really believed in myself and I believed that I could do it, so it’s not so much a disbelief feeling, it’s just more of a shock and awe feeling that it’s over. Obviously, we’ve been chasing that title so long. When it finally happened it was very exciting for me.

The racing gods finally smiled down on you and kept the bad luck and bad breaks away from you all summer, huh?

I wouldn’t say that I believe in luck too much. I know that’s probably difficult to imagine seeing with the stuff that has happened to me so far in my pro career, but I really just think it’s about where you are at mentally. I really do kind of believe that you kind of attract what you think about and what you believe and I think that for the longest time there that I had myself convinced that maybe things couldn’t work out good for me. You know, like I would always run into a problem, or after some things happened, I got this “why me?” mentality. I feel like once I dropped that “why me?” mentality everything came at me a little bit easier.

And for the people very close to you, such as your parents and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team owner Mitch Payton, the title had to mean a hell of a lot.

Yeah, absolutely. I mean starting with Mitch, that guy has been just such a huge part of my career. I mean as big as you possibly can be. I’ve been very close with him and his family and they’ve helped me so much. We’re friends aside from the workplace too. I think we all get along together really well. To see him happy and to finally get that win for him, man, that meant the world to me because I care about the guy so much. And that goes for the rest of my team, as well. And then there is my mom and dad and I was able to spend some time with them this week just kind of reflecting on everything we had to sacrifice and everything that we needed to do to reach this point. I’ll never forget where I came from. With my mom and dad, although they’ve kind of taken more of a back seat in my career more recently, I certainly would not be the man I am or the racer I am without either of them. It’s been cool to just kind of reflect on the journey and enjoy the “we did it!” moment.