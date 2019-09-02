I know every athlete has got the problem of at one point your whole life is based around winning, and you’ve had to go through the entire transition. Does this all help? Now you’re in your forties and you can keep doing it.

Yeah. I think it definitely gives you the racing bug. I think the thing you’ve got to be careful about is what happened to me. I got into off-road, drove for somebody else, didn’t like it. I said “Okay, I’ve got to go do this by myself, do my own team.” Then you kind of go all-in. At first I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to keep it like a hobby. Then next thing you know, I’m racing off-road for eight years in short course and it took me the whole eight years to finally win the championship. But I guess I can say, “Cool. I’m champion in two different sports.” It’s pretty cool. But you can find yourself going past the hobby part if you’re not careful. Now I just do it because I have the truck, and it is fun. I’m not going to go racing supercross or anything, but racing trucks is pretty cool. You’ve got a seat belt and a roll cage. It’s nice.

You got back in the supercross conversation recently. I don’t know if you got to see anything this week, because no one has service here, but Lars [Lindstrom, Honda mechanic] got your old 2006 race bike out of mothballs and Ken Roczen is going to ride it at Straight Rhythm. Have you still not even gotten to see the video?

No! I’m bummed because we’re here at the track and I can’t get enough service to watch the video yet! I’ve heard about it and got a lot of texts about it, well, only some texts because the phones don’t work up here. I’m excited to get some service so I can finally see the video. It’s pretty cool. I’m a fan of Ken’s. It’s pretty flattering when he wants to ride my old bikes. It’s kind of a neat situation. It’s cool for Honda, cool for him, and cool for me. Last video he rode my ’96 bike and now he’s riding my ’06 bike. Pretty cool.

I think people forget that ’05-’06 era. I was talking to you yesterday about this. So, today everybody wonders, what if Dunge or Villopoto came back right now? How well would they do? But we actually saw it. In ’05-’06, you had retired and you came back and you didn’t embarrass yourself. You were a fourth-place guy. It was impressive, really.

Well, I came back and raced a couple races and at one point I finished fourth two weeks in a row, got the last holeshot ever on a two-stroke. I don’t know if that could actually happen now. I didn’t know how other guys would do. It seems like it’s probably a little bit more competitive than it was probably even then. Maybe, maybe not. I don’t know. Certainly it was Reed, Carmichael and Stewart that were ahead of me in those years, so that’s pretty stacked. These days it feels pretty deep. It would be interesting to see. I think the twenty-minute time limit would have something to do with it these days. Twenty laps, which I had to do back then, is a little less than twenty-minutes or whatever, plus two, that they do now. I don’t know. Some of that stuff is way better left in fantasy. I was just dumb enough to go try it, I guess!

Did you know in December ’04, this is going to go well? Were you riding well enough to try it, or were you like, “I’m going to try it and I don’t know how it’s going to go?”

No, I was riding well enough to try it. That’s kind of what got me to go try racing.

So you knew it wouldn’t be bad.

Yeah. I knew I was a good starter, right? So I was like, if I get some starts, I can run the pace. How long? I don’t know. But at the time I was doing a lot of testing for Factory Honda. I was riding with those guys all week long and putting the same times in as they were. So I was like, “All right. Cool. I’ll just go have some fun and try it.” There was a few of them there that didn’t go well. Anaheim 1 were Stewart took me out. Then one of them was a mud race. I think I raced San Francisco once. I was like, why did I sign up for this? I don’t want to race in the mud. There were a couple that didn’t go well, but a couple went well. So it was kind of to be expected, really.