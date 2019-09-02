Bloss, Millsaps, Ray, Rankin on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The season’s over but there’s still plenty to talk about tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in HEP Suzuki’s Alex Ray in-studio along with mechanic for Benny Bloss Derek Rankin to talk about the season that just was, look ahead to the off-season and since Rankin once worked for Ray, they’ll probably end up sharing some stories.

RM ATV/MC KTM’s Benny Bloss had a good outdoor season after missing the start of it due to injury. We’ll have Benji on to recap his year outdoors, tell us about having Derek as his mechanic and what he’s doing in 2020.

Davi Millsaps is retired now but he’s enjoying life as a dad and getting back into mountain biking. We’ll have Millsaps on to talk about what’s new with him, working with Ray off the bike, whether he’s going to ride a dirt bike again and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

