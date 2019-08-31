At each of the 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship there was a 125 All Star race that ran during the first or second intermission. They were not part of a championship series or anything so there were no points totaled or champions named, but rather just a chance to include the 125 two-strokes and also some fast guys that were either young up-and-comers or retired ex-pros like Ryan Villopoto, Mike Brown, and Ryan Sipes. But a little further back in the pack, at all 12 rounds, was Gear Race Services boss John Ayers Jr. He loaded his bone-stock Husqvarna TC 125 up on one of the rigs in May and it stayed there all summer, giving him the chance to jump out there and race every round, so long as he got his real work done: putting up stages, signage, overhead structures, sponsored inflatables, and more. A lifelong amateur motocross enthusiast, it was the ride(s) of a lifetime.

We caught up with Ayers as he was getting ready to go help his colleagues at Gear Services set up stages and structures for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Snowshoe Ski Resort here in West Virginia, and then also maybe head home to Florida to batten down the hatches while he still can as Hurricane Dorian heads to the Sunshine State.

Racer X: John, so no victory lap or ticker-tape parade this weekend for your de facto 125cc All Star championship title?

John Ayers Jr.: Ha! No, not at the mountain bike races—or anywhere else.

Yes, I imagine it’s a largely ceremonial honor. But it is pretty cool that you were the one guy who got to line up in all twelve of the 125cc All Star races at the nationals this summer. That’s probably a big bucket list thing for a lot of people who follow motocross.

Honestly, it was really awesome, just to get to be out there on the track on Saturdays when all of the fans are there, the signage is all up, and just getting to see and ride on all of the tracks was something. It was really cool to see how they all set up with the pros on that, which is probably much different than on any normal race day. I was also super-happy that I made it safely.