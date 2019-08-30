Webb, Roczen, Seely In For Red Bull Straight Rhythm—On Two-Strokes
A pair of Instagram posts have laid down the gauntlet for this year's Red Bull Straight Rhythm, coming October 5 to the Fairplex in Pomona, California. Superstars Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb have confirmed they're in—and since this event is for two-strokes only, that means they'll have to leave their 450 four-strokes at home.
We're not sure exactly what Webb is planning for his look but his post says he's looking into a retro theme for the 1990s-style event. He won't have to look far to find a bike, as KTM still makes two-strokes, and the brand came armed with three hella-fast (and awesome-sounding) two-strokes last year, ridden by Ryan Dungey, Jordon Smith, and event winner Shane McElrath. We'd expect Webb, the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, to race one of those. But the look could be pretty awesome if Cooper and company decide to mix it up!
In the post, Webb calls out Cole Seely, who we already know is building his own CR250R to compete in the event.
As for Roczen, well, check this out: HRC has the 2006 CR250R that Jeremy McGrath raced back then, and in this Days of Thunder-style video mechanic Lars Lindstrom gives it a full refresh. McGrath came out of retirement in 2005 and 2006 to race half of the AMA Supercross Championship, and at round two in '06 he holeshot the main, against four-strokes, on this CR250R. Then he pulled a nac-nac over the first triple while leading.
That was the last time anyone would holeshot an AMA Supercross main event on a two-stroke.