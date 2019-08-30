A pair of Instagram posts have laid down the gauntlet for this year's Red Bull Straight Rhythm, coming October 5 to the Fairplex in Pomona, California. Superstars Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb have confirmed they're in—and since this event is for two-strokes only, that means they'll have to leave their 450 four-strokes at home.

We're not sure exactly what Webb is planning for his look but his post says he's looking into a retro theme for the 1990s-style event. He won't have to look far to find a bike, as KTM still makes two-strokes, and the brand came armed with three hella-fast (and awesome-sounding) two-strokes last year, ridden by Ryan Dungey, Jordon Smith, and event winner Shane McElrath. We'd expect Webb, the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, to race one of those. But the look could be pretty awesome if Cooper and company decide to mix it up!