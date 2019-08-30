When Team USA goes to compete in the 2019 FIM Motocross of Nations, it will be lacking newly-crowned 250 Pro Motocross Champion Adam Cianciarulo, as the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory effort decided not to participate in this year's race (which also prevented 450 National Champion Eli Tomac from competing). Cianciarulo now joins—for the time being, anyway—a long list of very good American motocrossers who never rode for Team USA at the Motocross of Nations (nor the old Trophee des Nations, which ran up until 1984). With that in mind, we thought we would list some of those very good riders and the reasons why they never got to race for the Stars and Stripes.

Marty Smith: A three-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion and one of the biggest superstars of the sport's early years, Smith primarily raced a 125 for the early part of his career when the MXdN and Trophee races were for 250s and 500s. He would have been a great candidate in 1977 when he beat out Bob Hannah for the 500cc National Championship, but it didn't quite work out. In '78 Smith was hurt for much of the season, and Honda did not seem interested in attending the race. Then Team USA didn't go at all in 1979 and '80. When they returned (and won) in 1981 and '82 it was with an all-Honda team, but Smith was racing for Suzuki. By 1983 his professional career was over.

Donny Schmit, Trampas Parker, Bob Moore: America's last three FIM Motocross World Champions would have made a fine lineup all by themselves in, say, 1991, but during that time Team USA almost always chosen from riders who raced on the AMA circuit, not the FIM. (Ironically, Parker raced for Italy in 1989 in the 500, even though he was the 125cc World Champ, and won the last moto, helping the Italians to second overall.) That changed in 1992 when all of the top Americans of the time passed on the event, as did longtime team manager Roger De Coster. Then Schmit, at that point the newly-crowned 250cc World Champion, turned down the team based on being overlooked the previous couple of years. So Team USA's fill-in manager Roy Janson called on 500cc Grand Prix racer Billy Liles to join 125cc title contenders Mike LaRocco and Jeff Emig on what became known as "the B team." Of course they went to Australia and won.

Jimmy Ellis: The 1975 AMA Supercross Champion raced for Can-Am for much of his career and was versatile in all three classes, but it never quite worked out to send "Captain Cobalt" along with Team USA in the early years of America's participation in the MXdN and Trophee des Nations.

Mike Bell: The 1980 AMA Supercross Champion had the misfortune of being at his peak at a time when Team USA didn't actually go (1979-'80) and then went with an all-Honda lineup ('81-'82). By the time the team opened back up to other brands the Yamaha-backed Bell was in the twilight of his career.