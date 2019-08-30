Racerhead #35

Others are tired of getting on a plane to go anywhere and they want to hunker down at home and be with their family and friends. Regardless of how you do it, these next couple weeks are so critical for these guys. Any injuries they have can finally have some time to heal, their immune systems get a break, and they can relax their strictly regimented programs and enjoy a beer, food, and life, if only for a brief time. And it is brief. By the second week of September, race teams are going to be ready to start prepping for the Monster Energy Cup and riders will be called in. So much for your pause, fellas. Here's hoping everybody, including mechanics and industry workers, enjoy this time off.

Jason Thomas: The first off-season weekend has finally arrived. As Ping said, for most, this is the most relaxing time of the year. Most are trying to disassociate themselves from riding and training for at least a week or two. Tim Ferry and his wife Evie used to have a rule (that we always broke) that we wouldn’t discuss dirt bikes for a time, just to get some separation and recharge batteries. I think it’s important to have that reset button. An eight-month competition season without a real break takes a huge toll on mind and body.

For me, this was always a bit different. As everyone was trying to get back to a good place and rest, I was focused on my off-season supercross races. I was very aware that most riders were taking time off. That meant the early races in September and October were prime picking if I was more prepared. I usually took it easy this first week but would also get everything ready to go supercross practicing next week, too. While some were resting, I would be doing 20-lap motos next week. It probably cost me a bit of sanity once the season rolled around but it absolutely paid dividends when I showed up for Montreal or the U.S. Open (MEC), etc. It was a conscious decision to forego a needed rest in hopes of getting the upper hand in the off season.

I think the MXoN guys are in this same spot. They probably took a few days off this week but next week, it’s back to the grind. They will be working hard while others are healing and recovering. It’s not the ideal way to prepare for 2020, in my opinion, but I absolutely respect the decision. My motives were financially driven. Those riding the MXoN are driven by arguably the biggest event of the season. It’s a huge commitment from everyone to push on for another five weeks. Everyone wants a break. But, whether it was spraying champagne at some foreign supercross race for me, or going into Assen knowing they did everything they could to prepare, it will be worth it when that day comes. There is no worse feeling than sitting on a starting line knowing you’re unprepared. While others are deservedly relaxing with an umbrella drink, our MXoN boys will be working in the shadows.