Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
Mitchell Harrison Signs with Bud Racing Kawasaki for 2020

August 30, 2019 3:45pm | by:
Mitchell Harrison has signed with the Bud Racing Kawasaki team to race in the MX2 class of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. After competing in five rounds of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Harrison left the U.S. in April to race in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe. Harrison made his debut in the MX2 class at the MXGP of Trentino in Italy, where he finished 22-17 for 19th overall. Through 16 rounds (of 18) of the championship, Harrison sits 18th with 160 points. 

“Can’t thank them enough for giving me an opportunity over here and believing in me! Watch out world!” Harrison said in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Harrison began his career with Star Racing Yamaha, where he spent two years before signing with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2018. He signed with the Rockwell Yamaha to race the 250SX West Region of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and finished 18th.

Below is Harrison’s full post:

Photo Courtesy of Mediacross/Bud Racing Kawasaki