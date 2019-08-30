Mitchell Harrison Signs with Bud Racing Kawasaki for 2020

Mitchell Harrison has signed with the Bud Racing Kawasaki team to race in the MX2 class of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. After competing in five rounds of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Harrison left the U.S. in April to race in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe. Harrison made his debut in the MX2 class at the MXGP of Trentino in Italy, where he finished 22-17 for 19th overall. Through 16 rounds (of 18) of the championship, Harrison sits 18th with 160 points.

“Can’t thank them enough for giving me an opportunity over here and believing in me! Watch out world!” Harrison said in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Harrison began his career with Star Racing Yamaha, where he spent two years before signing with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2018. He signed with the Rockwell Yamaha to race the 250SX West Region of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and finished 18th.

