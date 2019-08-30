Results Archive
Australia Announces Motocross of Nations Team

August 30, 2019
Australia Announces Motocross of Nations Team

Motorcycling Australia today announced the team that will represent the country at the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Assen in The Netherlands.

Three-time Australian Motocross Champion Dean Ferris will lead the team in the MXGP class. Ferris, who began the 2019 season with Monster Energy Yamaha in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross before returning to Australia, has represented Australia on numerous occasions and has prior experience racing the FIM Motocross World Championship. 

FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 regular Mitch Evans (currently 11th in MX2 points) will make the jump to the 450 and compete in the Open Class. Representing the team in MX2 will be 2019 Australian Motocross Championship MX2 runner-up Kyle Webster.

The team is obviously devastated by the loss of Hunter Lawrence who sustained a knee injury prior to the final round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at Ironman. Lawrence won the MX2 Class at the 2017 Motocross of Nations and finished runner-up in the category to Jorge Prado at RedBud last year.

A team of Lawrence, Evans, and Kirk Gibbs finished fourth overall at the 2018 Motocross of Nations, just two points behind third place Great Britain.