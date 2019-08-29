It has been widely reported through the summer that RJ Hampshire would be leaving the GEICO Honda team after the conclusion of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Yesterday in a post on Instagram, Hampshire confirmed his departure from the team.

“The toughest decision I’ve had to make in my career,” he wrote. “My time racing for @fchonda has come to an end. This team has become family to me and will forever be thankful for the past 5 and a half years we got to spend together. Thank you Ziggy, Jeff and Mike for taking a chance on me and believing in me every step of the way. The support was always there and will cherish the memories and accomplishments we were able to share together. I wish nothing but the best for this team, the sponsors and everyone that has been involved on this journey! It’s been an honor, THANK YOU.”

Hampshire signed with the team as an amateur and won the 2014 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award before making his pro debut at Unadilla that same year.

Hampshire has spent his entire pro career with the team, which included two wins (the 2017 MXGP of USA in Florida and 2018 Budds Creek) and four additional podium finishes (three in SX; one in MX). In his final season with the team, Hampshire finished fourth overall in 250SX West Region and the 250 Class of Pro Motocross.

"Pretty emotional day," Hampshire said following the final round at Ironman Raceway. "Wanted to end it with a good weekend for this team but didn’t have it all day...Happy to end the season healthy and earn a career number. We were dealt with a lot this year, myself and the team. Thankful to have spent the last five years with this team and to be leaving on good terms!”

An official announcement has not been announced, but Hampshire is expected to join the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for 2020.