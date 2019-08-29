Chasing a dream is a commonality in our sport. From amateurs to professionals, from privateers to factory riders, each one of these riders has some sort of dream. For guys like Adam Cianciarulo or Eli Tomac, the dream is to win championships. For guys like Dawson Ryker, the dream is simply to qualify for the afternoon program and line up against the best riders in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

This past weekend at Ironman Raceway, the privateer out of Illinois quietly made his transition from amateur racing to the professional ranks of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Unlike others, who have made highly anticipated pro debuts, Ryker showed up in Crawfordsville, Indiana, as a relatively unknown rider and now, a new resident of Privateer Island. Fresh off of top ten and top 20 overall scores at Loretta Lynn’s in the College (18-24) and 250 Pro Sport Classes (Ryker finished sixth overall in College and 20th overall in Pro Sport), Dawson arrived at Ironman calm, but with expectations of putting himself into the afternoon’s program.

Fortunately for him, he was able to get the job done—finishing fourth in the 250 consolation race—and would line up on the gate for his very first professional motocross race, making what was once a dream a reality.

We caught up with the #371 after the second 250 Class moto on Saturday to chat about his day.

Racer X: We’re here at Ironman with Dawson Ryker. Dawson, your very first pro national. Tell us how it went.

Dawson Ryker: It went good. I qualified and finished both the mains, and that was a successful day in my eyes. I came in with the goal of qualifying and making it through the mains, and I did it so I’m happy.

Did you really have any expectations or thoughts coming into it, or just kind of whatever happens, happens?

I had expectations for myself to qualify and just do the best out there in those motos. The track, I’ve never ridden a track that gnarly before in my life. It was definitely eye-opening and showed me how much of a man you got to be to ride that track, really.