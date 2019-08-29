Josh Hill will compete in the last three rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship for the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team, where he will join Dan Reardon and Luke Clout.

Not only will Hill be racing the supercross event at Wollongong’s WIN Stadium but he will also compete in the Speed and Style event as well. At the final two rounds he will just race the supercross event.

“I can’t wait to get down to Australia and line up at the final three rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship,” Hill said in a team press release. “I have always wanted to return to Australia after racing there a few years ago and when the opportunity came about through CDR Yamaha, Monster Energy and Fox Racing, I had to make it happen.

“And this isn’t a holiday for me as I know the level of racing in Australia is high and it’s my goal to come down there and bring home plenty of prizemoney with me. I have been working hard to get myself in shape and ready to go come November 9 at Wollongong.

“I’m still competitive and would like nothing more than to kick a little ass down there and beat not only the Aussies but also the other international riders competing.”

“Having Josh Hill join us for the final three rounds is a real coupe for the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team as he is not only one of the most popular riders in the world but still fast and talented enough to make the championship exciting,” said team owner Craig Dack.

“His alignment with Yamaha in the US, Monster Energy and Fox Racing makes it a simple transition into the team and I’m sure he will be on the pace when the gates drop at round three. …We look forward to a great championship and working with three talented and skilled riders,” Dack ends.

The five-round Australian Supercross Championship starts on October 12 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre but Hill will race for the first time on November 9 at the WIN Stadium in Wollongong.