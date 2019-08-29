Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
Exhaust Podcast: Perspective and the Party with AC

Exhaust Podcast Perspective and the Party with AC

August 29, 2019 11:50am
by:

A 250 championship is usually followed with thoughts of how the young champ will perform in the big-bike class. Adam Cianciarulo's 250 National Motocross Championship is different. This is a moment that is frozen in time because of the journey it took Adam—and his team—to get there.

In this episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt recaps the day at the Ironman National and logs some interviews during the actual post-race championship party for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, including chats with Adam, his coach Nick Wey, team owner Mitch Payton, and even Cole Seely, who stopped by to talk retirement and congratulate his friend. Most of all, this all provides a little perspective on a rider who has more perspective on himself than most.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 