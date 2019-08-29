A 250 championship is usually followed with thoughts of how the young champ will perform in the big-bike class. Adam Cianciarulo's 250 National Motocross Championship is different. This is a moment that is frozen in time because of the journey it took Adam—and his team—to get there.

In this episode of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt recaps the day at the Ironman National and logs some interviews during the actual post-race championship party for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, including chats with Adam, his coach Nick Wey, team owner Mitch Payton, and even Cole Seely, who stopped by to talk retirement and congratulate his friend. Most of all, this all provides a little perspective on a rider who has more perspective on himself than most.

