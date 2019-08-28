Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
WADA Out? FIM Approves Simplified Anti-Doping Procedure for Supercross

August 28, 2019 2:20pm | by:
The FIM has released details from the third meeting of its board of directors for 2019, and while details are scarce, the document does include a bombshell news element regarding Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship.

The Board has approved a new simplified and speedy procedure for anti-doping tests for the AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. The sample collection and analysis will be carried out by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The FIM will be responsible for the rest of the procedure in case of a positive result.

It would appear, then, that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is out, and USADA, which also handles the anti-doping procedures in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, is in, which could greatly streamline the process for AMA-based racers.

Riders, fans and the industry have been asking for exactly this—a new, simplified and speedy procedure—for years, following the long, drawn out march to a sentence for riders such as James Stewart, Broc Tickle, Cade Clason, and Christian Craig.

We'll have more info on this topic as it develops.