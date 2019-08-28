The FIM has released details from the third meeting of its board of directors for 2019, and while details are scarce, the document does include a bombshell news element regarding Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship.

The Board has approved a new simplified and speedy procedure for anti-doping tests for the AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. The sample collection and analysis will be carried out by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The FIM will be responsible for the rest of the procedure in case of a positive result.

It would appear, then, that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is out, and USADA, which also handles the anti-doping procedures in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, is in, which could greatly streamline the process for AMA-based racers.

Riders, fans and the industry have been asking for exactly this—a new, simplified and speedy procedure—for years, following the long, drawn out march to a sentence for riders such as James Stewart, Broc Tickle, Cade Clason, and Christian Craig.

We'll have more info on this topic as it develops.