Redux News and Notes From Ironman

August 28, 2019 9:35am
by:

By The Numbers

After 3-1 moto finishes, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Tomac finished took his 6th overall win of the season, the 23rd of his career. With the win, Tomac took sole possession of fourth all-time, breaking his tie with Rick Johnson (credit to RJ, though, as most of his career was spent when the 250 and 500 class split the season. Johnson also holds 11 500 National overall wins). Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, who won 3 overalls on the season, ends the 2019 season with 20 career overall wins, tying him for sixth all-time with James Stewart. Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin won 2 overalls in 2019, putting him 19th all-time

Roczen may have been dealing with health issues all summer, but he raced all 29 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (17) and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (12) for the first time since 2016. In 2016, he finished second in the 450SX and won his second 450 Class National Championship. In 2019, Roczen finished fourth in 450SX points and second in the 450 Class points.

Mission accomplished: Roczen made all 29 scheduled races in 2019. He also edged Musquin for second in the 450 Class championship. He took third last year.
Mission accomplished: Roczen made all 29 scheduled races in 2019. He also edged Musquin for second in the 450 Class championship. He took third last year. Rich Shepherd

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne finished his rookie season in the premier class with his 6th overall podium in 11 starts. Osborne missed the RedBud National with a shoulder injury but finished in the top five in 21 of the 22 motos he raced in.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo clinched his first professional title when he finished second in the first moto. On August 24, 2019, 2,254 days after entering his first race in the class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo competed in his last race in the 250 Class and won his first professional title. Cianciarulo made his debut in the 250 Class on June 22, 2013, at the Budds Creek National, where he finished 16th overall. Cianciarulo was the only rider in either class to finish all 12 rounds of the championship on the overall podium. The last time a 250 Class National Champion finished all 12 rounds on the podium in the 250 Class was Eli Tomac in 2013

Kawasaki became the first OEM to win both the 450 Class and 250 Class titles of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship since 2011. Who was the last OEM to sweep both classes? Kawasaki did it when Ryan Villopoto took the 450 Class title and Dean Wilson took the 250 Class title.

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis won four out of the last six rounds. Ferrandis finished the first 12 motos of the season with two wins and finished the second 12 motos with seven wins. For the second year in a row, Justin Cooper finished third in the points standings. 

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos finished 39-10 for 16th overall in his last race in the 250 Class. While Davalos has not announced his retirement, he will no longer be able to race in the 250SX Class and wants to race on a 450 for a factory team. He has said he will retire if he doesn't get a ride. Davalos first competed in the 250 class on May 21, 2006, when he finished 35-11 for16th overall. Davalos spent 4,844 days in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. His best finish was a 3rd overall when he finished 6-3 at the “RedBud Track 'n Trail,” as it was called back then, on July 6, 2008.

View this post on Instagram

Call it an era, a decade or whatever u wanna call it..... unfortunately it has come to an end and I’m really bummed. Let me tell you why...I love racing, it’s in my blood, this sport has given me so much—so many amazing people that I am lucky to call friends and of course all the great memories but what the future holds is unknown. I wanna race 450s, I’m sure as bad as a lot of people want me out of the lites class haha but as everybody knows the teams are limited and there are also so many amazing riders that are trying to get jobs. With that being said, I pray to the Lord I get the opportunity to prove myself again and show what I’m capable of doing on the 450. I would hate to step away from this sport without this opportunity. I wanna thank everybody that’s always believed in me and all of the fans that have supported me along the way. I’m trying hard to race so I will keep you guys posted if I can get something going. Cheers ❤️ ? @michaelantonovich

A post shared by Martin Davalos (@martindavalos_) on

2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Stats

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO521
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany463
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France451
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM407
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA403
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC324
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY315
8Fredrik Noren Sweden240
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK222
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA175
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL519
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France499
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY461
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL337
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL316
6Alex Martin Millville, MN305
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK292
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA290
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC285
10Hunter Lawrence Australia252
Full Standings

450 Class Overall Wins

RiderNumber of Overall Wins
Eli Tomac6
Ken Roczen3
Marvin Musquin 2
Cooper Webb1

250 Class Overall Wins

RiderNumber of Overall Wins
Adam Cianciarulo6
Dylan Ferrandis4
Justin Cooper1
Shane McElrath1

450 Class Moto Wins

RiderNumber of Moto Wins
Eli Tomac11
Ken Roczen5
Marvin Musquin 4
Cooper Webb2
Blake Baggett1
Zach Osborne1

250 Class Moto Wins

RiderNumber of Moto Wins
Dylan Ferrandis9
Adam Cianciarulo7
Justin Cooper3
Hunter Lawrence2
Shane McElrath2
Chase Sexton1

450 Class Overall Podiums

RiderNumber of Overall Podiums
Eli Tomac11
Marvin Musquin7
Ken Roczen7
Zach Osborne6
Jason Anderson 4
Cooper Webb1

250 Class Overall Podiums

RiderNumber of Overall Podiums
Adam Cianciarulo12
Justin Cooper9
Dylan Ferrandis 7
Hunter Lawrence2
Chase Sexton2
Alex Martin1
Shane McElrath1
Michael Mosiman1
Colt Nichols1

450 Class Moto Podiums

RiderNumber of Moto Podiums
Eli Tomac19
Ken Roczen 17
Marvin Musquin 15
Cooper Webb 7
Zach Osborne7
Jason Anderson 5
Blake Baggett1
Justin Barcia 1

250 Class Moto Podiums

RiderNumber of Moto Podiums
Adam Cianciarulo21
Dylan Ferrandis15
Justin Cooper13
Alex Martin5
Hunter Lawrence4
Chase Sexton4
RJ Hampshire3
Michael Mosiman3
Shane McElrath2
Colt Nichols2

450 Class Lap Leaders

Total383
RiderNumber of Laps Lead
Ken Roczen151
Eli Tomac105
Marvin Musquin58
Cooper Webb30
Blake Baggett18
Zach Osborne15
Justin Bogle4
Joey Savatgy2

250 Class Lap Leaders

Total371
RiderNumber of Laps Lead
Dylan Ferrandis 112
Adam Cianciarulo97
Justin Cooper 81
Shane McElrath30
Hunter Lawrence28
Chase Sexton8
Alex Martin4
Colt Nichols4
Ty Masterpool4
RJ Hampshire3

450 Class Holeshots

Total24
RiderNumber of Holeshots
Cooper Webb6
Blake Baggett4
Joey Savatgy4
Marvin Musquin3
Eli Tomac2
Zach Osborne2
Ken Roczen1
Justin Bogle1
Isaac Teasdale1

250 Class Holeshots

Total24
RiderNumber of Holeshots
Justin Cooper7
Adam Cianciarulo3
Colt Nichols3
Ty Masterpool2
Shane McElrath2
Alex Martin2
Dylan Ferrandis2
Kyle Peters1
Mitchell Oldenburg1
Derek Drake1

Riders to Compete in a moto

Total Riders242
ClassNumber
450 Class120
250 Class122

Quotes From Around The Paddock

Joey Savatgy | 4-6 for fourth overall in 450 Class

“Today was an incredible feeling. I finally feel like I was where I’m supposed to be, running up front. I’ve been able to put together decent motos in the last couple of rounds, but I was just feeling it today and the team set me up with an excellent bike to match it.”

Justin Barcia | 7-4 for fifth overall in 450 Class

“In the first moto, I got of to a pretty good start but struggled a little bit. I just couldn’t get a good flow on the track, so I was a little bit frustrated with my ride. We made some bike changes before the second moto, and it definitely made a positive change. It showed because I charged the whole moto and nearly caught up to the podium position at the end of the race. All in all, it was a good ride. We had a good day. All that hard work started paying off at the end of the season. I’m sad that it’s over now, but we’ll just keep working on getting ready for the Monster Cup and the upcoming Supercross season.”

Benny Bloss | 8-8 for eighth overall in 450 Class

“I had fun this weekend. This is one of my favorite tracks of the year and I showed I have the speed. I had a solid day, finishing the season off strong with an 8th overall.”

Marvin Musquin | 1-40 for ninth overall in 450 Class

“In the first moto, I charged hard to get around [Eli] Tomac and the lap after I passed [Ken] Roczen and it was just awesome. To me, it was the best moto of the year. In the second moto, I was maybe charging too hard off the start and I came into that left-hander too hot and couldn’t slow down enough. Zach [Osborne] was ahead of me and I couldn’t avoid him and I basically landed on him in that little turn and I couldn’t avoid that. Unfortunately, I crashed and tweaked my knee so I couldn’t keep going. It was a bummer, I wanted to finish on a high note and also secure my second place in the championship, but unfortunately, I lost that. Right now, there’s nothing we can do for it but we’ve got some time off.”

Musquin taking the checkered flag in the first moto.
Musquin taking the checkered flag in the first moto. Rich Shepherd

Fredrik Noren | 10-10 for tenth overall in 450 Class

“It was a decent last race of the season for me, considering that I’m struggling with an injured shoulder. I was able to ride okay in both motos and finish tenth overall for the day. I’m happy to earn eighth overall in the points standings. I know that I have more potential in me, so I’m looking forward to the future. I want to give a big thanks to the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team for taking me in and giving me their best, as well as the best equipment in the world! I am super excited to have been given the chance.” 

Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht:

“Freddie Noren did an awesome job of filling in on the RM-Z450 this summer. He finished eighth overall in the series, which was a positive. Freddie had a banged up shoulder the last two rounds, and he was struggling with tenderness and pain. Still, he tried hard and finished tenth at Ironman. I’m sure that he’s happy to have some time off to let his shoulder heal up.”

Justin Bogle | 33-9 for 14th overall in 450 Class

“I was giving it my all out there today. Even with my issue in the first moto, I feel I rode well today, and I am happy to finish the season top ten in points. Thanks go out to the whole team for sticking by me this season and believing in me.”

Chase Sexton | 4-3 for fourth overall in 250 Class

“What a season it’s been! Ironman was a decent day for me qualifying third and then having 4-3 moto scores for 4th overall. The starts weren’t where I would’ve liked them to be coming from around tenth both motos but I felt like my speed and fitness was solid! Overall outdoors was up and down for me, from being on the podium and getting a moto win to then getting heat stroke and having to build myself back to a podium guy. Still getting fifth in points after missing five motos isn’t terrible. I feel like this year I really established myself as a guy that is there to compete for a championship and also being able to win a supercross championship my second year is great! I’m pumped up for this off season and I’m hungry for more of that winning feeling so it’s time to get some rest and then get back to work because I want more than ever!”

Michael Mosiman | 5-5 for fifth overall in 250 Class

“It was a good season for me overall. Today, it was a really solid day. I started out P1 in the first qualifying session and I felt really good all day. I’m stoked with how far we’ve come and where we’ve ended up this season and I hope to carry it into next year.” 

Alex Martin | 6-8 for sixth overall in 250 Class

“Indiana was a solid weekend. I had decent speed in the morning qualifying practice sessions. I was bummed about my start in the first moto. I completely butchered it! Oddly enough, it was the best I felt in a first moto all year. I charged up to sixth place. My start was better in the second moto, but I struggled to find a flow and seek out good lines. I finished sixth overall in the points standings. There are lots of positives to take into next year!”

Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht:

“Alex Martin had a really good first moto. He didn’t get a very good start, but he moved through the pack quickly. He got a better start in the second moto, but he wasn’t gaining ground as fast as we would have liked. I think Alex will be better next year. He likes the bike and the team. We’re in good spot heading into 2020 with him.”

Martin
Martin Rich Shepherd

RJ Hampshire | 9-6 for seventh overall in 250 Class

“Pretty emotional day. Wanted to end it with a good weekend for this team but didn’t have it all day. First moto rode well but came from way back then crashed two to go and lost four spots. Second moto got a good start and thought I was gonna be able run up there but did not feel comfortable at all. Also, my pants had a bit of a malfunction and fell down so my whole butt was hanging out. Felt like I was sitting on a fire from about half way on! Happy to end the season healthy and earn a career number. We were dealt with a lot this year, myself and the team. Thankful to have spent the last five years with this team and to be leaving on good terms!”

Garrett Marchbanks | 11-7 for ninth

“It’s been a challenging season, but I’m proud to have officially wrapped up my second Pro Motocross season. I continue to learn and grow as a person and an athlete, and I look forward to continue working with the team to find even more success.”

Ty Masterpool | 10-12 for 11th overall in 250 Class

“It’s been a successful rookie season. I learned a lot every race which is a big deal for my first motocross season. I’m honored to win Rookie of the Year and I’m already looking forward to building on my experience for next season.” 

Enzo Lopes | 19-18 for 17th overall in 250 Class

“I really liked the track layout this year. It developed well as the day wore on. I felt solid in practice and had a good mentality going into the motos. I struggled to find a rhythm in the early laps of the first moto, but found a better pace in the late stages. I had an okay start in the second moto and battled with some fast guys. Then, about halfway through the moto, my body shut down. I didn’t have any strength in my legs or arms. That shouldn’t have happened, because I train really hard. All I can do now is put my head down and focus on 2020. I’m grateful that the team was able to help me race the final two Nationals. We deserved better results than what I achieved, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. ‘The Kid’ never gives up. I’ll be back!”

Martin Davalos | 39-10 for 16th overall in 250 Class

“There have been a lot of ups and downs and a few challenges I’ve had to overcome this year. I wanted to make sure and give it my all today for my last 250 class ride. I can’t thank Mitch and the team enough for everything they do to support me. They are and have always been in my corner and now I’m just looking forward to what‘s next.”

Kyle Peters | 17-24 for 20th overall in 250 Class

It was a great feeling to grab a big holeshot in the first moto and lead the pack for a lap. The pace didn’t seem too crazy for me, but obviously the title contenders were going fast. While running third I twisted my knee and dropped back. It was the same knee I had surgery on last year, so obviously I was immediately worried. The season coming to a conclusion is happening at a good time, because I need to let my body recover from some lingering issues.”  

Thomas Covington | 21-20 for 23rd overall in 250 Class

“It was obviously not a great weekend in the big picture but there are a lot of positives to take from it. I’m just kind of building myself back up and I stayed pushing through both motos until the end, so I’m happy I was able to do that physically.” 

Lap Times

450 CLASS — MOTO 1

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
112:01.04362:03.761Marvin Musquin
232:01.62552:01.625Eli Tomac
322:01.75032:04.042Ken Roczen
452:02.24642:06.274Zach Osborne
542:02.63472:05.263Joey Savatgy
662:03.74172:07.065Jason Anderson
772:03.90142:07.557Justin Barcia
882:04.29592:07.086Benny Bloss
9102:05.48082:08.442Fredrik Noren
1092:05.74692:07.431Dean Wilson

450 CLASS — MOTO 2

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
112:01.10232:05.117Eli Tomac
222:01.28342:05.594Zach Osborne
332:01.31432:05.783Ken Roczen
442:02.57142:05.749Justin Barcia
562:02.87532:07.083Joey Savatgy
652:03.86542:06.672Jason Anderson
782:04.75482:07.653Benny Bloss
872:04.83442:06.981Dean Wilson
992:04.87932:08.687Justin Bogle
10112:05.51132:09.624Marshal Weltin

250 CLASS — MOTO 1

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
112:02.18432:04.004Dylan Ferrandis
232:02.24242:04.415Justin Cooper
322:02.83742:04.139Adam Cianciarulo
442:03.01142:04.456Chase Sexton
552:03.77742:05.563Michael Mosiman
6112:04.43032:07.120Garrett Marchbanks
782:04.51542:06.416Shane McElrath
892:04.543102:06.806RJ Hampshire
962:04.60142:06.135Alex Martin
10102:04.76892:06.657Ty Masterpool

250 CLASS — MOTO 2

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
112:03.42242:05.615Dylan Ferrandis
242:03.50652:07.057Adam Cianciarulo
322:03.90752:05.886Justin Cooper
442:04.19342:06.114Chase Sexton
562:04.43972:07.799RJ Hampshire
672:04.70442:07.579Garrett Marchbanks
782:05.30242:08.046Alex Martin
8122:06.44162:09.360Ty Masterpool
992:06.67362:08.231Shane McElrath
10132:06.77652:09.807Cameron McAdoo

