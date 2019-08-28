Fredrik Noren | 10-10 for tenth overall in 450 Class

“It was a decent last race of the season for me, considering that I’m struggling with an injured shoulder. I was able to ride okay in both motos and finish tenth overall for the day. I’m happy to earn eighth overall in the points standings. I know that I have more potential in me, so I’m looking forward to the future. I want to give a big thanks to the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team for taking me in and giving me their best, as well as the best equipment in the world! I am super excited to have been given the chance.”

Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht:

“Freddie Noren did an awesome job of filling in on the RM-Z450 this summer. He finished eighth overall in the series, which was a positive. Freddie had a banged up shoulder the last two rounds, and he was struggling with tenderness and pain. Still, he tried hard and finished tenth at Ironman. I’m sure that he’s happy to have some time off to let his shoulder heal up.”

Justin Bogle | 33-9 for 14th overall in 450 Class

“I was giving it my all out there today. Even with my issue in the first moto, I feel I rode well today, and I am happy to finish the season top ten in points. Thanks go out to the whole team for sticking by me this season and believing in me.”

Chase Sexton | 4-3 for fourth overall in 250 Class

“What a season it’s been! Ironman was a decent day for me qualifying third and then having 4-3 moto scores for 4th overall. The starts weren’t where I would’ve liked them to be coming from around tenth both motos but I felt like my speed and fitness was solid! Overall outdoors was up and down for me, from being on the podium and getting a moto win to then getting heat stroke and having to build myself back to a podium guy. Still getting fifth in points after missing five motos isn’t terrible. I feel like this year I really established myself as a guy that is there to compete for a championship and also being able to win a supercross championship my second year is great! I’m pumped up for this off season and I’m hungry for more of that winning feeling so it’s time to get some rest and then get back to work because I want more than ever!”

Michael Mosiman | 5-5 for fifth overall in 250 Class

“It was a good season for me overall. Today, it was a really solid day. I started out P1 in the first qualifying session and I felt really good all day. I’m stoked with how far we’ve come and where we’ve ended up this season and I hope to carry it into next year.”

Alex Martin | 6-8 for sixth overall in 250 Class

“Indiana was a solid weekend. I had decent speed in the morning qualifying practice sessions. I was bummed about my start in the first moto. I completely butchered it! Oddly enough, it was the best I felt in a first moto all year. I charged up to sixth place. My start was better in the second moto, but I struggled to find a flow and seek out good lines. I finished sixth overall in the points standings. There are lots of positives to take into next year!”

“Alex Martin had a really good first moto. He didn’t get a very good start, but he moved through the pack quickly. He got a better start in the second moto, but he wasn’t gaining ground as fast as we would have liked. I think Alex will be better next year. He likes the bike and the team. We’re in good spot heading into 2020 with him.”