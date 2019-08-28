By The Numbers
After 3-1 moto finishes, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Tomac finished took his 6th overall win of the season, the 23rd of his career. With the win, Tomac took sole possession of fourth all-time, breaking his tie with Rick Johnson (credit to RJ, though, as most of his career was spent when the 250 and 500 class split the season. Johnson also holds 11 500 National overall wins). Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, who won 3 overalls on the season, ends the 2019 season with 20 career overall wins, tying him for sixth all-time with James Stewart. Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin won 2 overalls in 2019, putting him 19th all-time
Roczen may have been dealing with health issues all summer, but he raced all 29 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (17) and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (12) for the first time since 2016. In 2016, he finished second in the 450SX and won his second 450 Class National Championship. In 2019, Roczen finished fourth in 450SX points and second in the 450 Class points.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne finished his rookie season in the premier class with his 6th overall podium in 11 starts. Osborne missed the RedBud National with a shoulder injury but finished in the top five in 21 of the 22 motos he raced in.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo clinched his first professional title when he finished second in the first moto. On August 24, 2019, 2,254 days after entering his first race in the class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo competed in his last race in the 250 Class and won his first professional title. Cianciarulo made his debut in the 250 Class on June 22, 2013, at the Budds Creek National, where he finished 16th overall. Cianciarulo was the only rider in either class to finish all 12 rounds of the championship on the overall podium. The last time a 250 Class National Champion finished all 12 rounds on the podium in the 250 Class was Eli Tomac in 2013.
Kawasaki became the first OEM to win both the 450 Class and 250 Class titles of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship since 2011. Who was the last OEM to sweep both classes? Kawasaki did it when Ryan Villopoto took the 450 Class title and Dean Wilson took the 250 Class title.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis won four out of the last six rounds. Ferrandis finished the first 12 motos of the season with two wins and finished the second 12 motos with seven wins. For the second year in a row, Justin Cooper finished third in the points standings.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos finished 39-10 for 16th overall in his last race in the 250 Class. While Davalos has not announced his retirement, he will no longer be able to race in the 250SX Class and wants to race on a 450 for a factory team. He has said he will retire if he doesn't get a ride. Davalos first competed in the 250 class on May 21, 2006, when he finished 35-11 for16th overall. Davalos spent 4,844 days in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. His best finish was a 3rd overall when he finished 6-3 at the “RedBud Track 'n Trail,” as it was called back then, on July 6, 2008.
Call it an era, a decade or whatever u wanna call it..... unfortunately it has come to an end and I’m really bummed. Let me tell you why...I love racing, it’s in my blood, this sport has given me so much—so many amazing people that I am lucky to call friends and of course all the great memories but what the future holds is unknown. I wanna race 450s, I’m sure as bad as a lot of people want me out of the lites class haha but as everybody knows the teams are limited and there are also so many amazing riders that are trying to get jobs. With that being said, I pray to the Lord I get the opportunity to prove myself again and show what I’m capable of doing on the 450. I would hate to step away from this sport without this opportunity. I wanna thank everybody that’s always believed in me and all of the fans that have supported me along the way. I’m trying hard to race so I will keep you guys posted if I can get something going. Cheers ❤️ ? @michaelantonovich
2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Stats
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|521
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|463
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|451
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|407
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|403
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|324
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|315
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|240
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|222
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|175
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|519
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|499
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|461
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|337
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|316
|6
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|305
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|292
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|290
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|285
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|252
450 Class Overall Wins
|Rider
|Number of Overall Wins
|Eli Tomac
|6
|Ken Roczen
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|Cooper Webb
|1
250 Class Overall Wins
|Rider
|Number of Overall Wins
|Adam Cianciarulo
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|4
|Justin Cooper
|1
|Shane McElrath
|1
450 Class Moto Wins
|Rider
|Number of Moto Wins
|Eli Tomac
|11
|Ken Roczen
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|Cooper Webb
|2
|Blake Baggett
|1
|Zach Osborne
|1
250 Class Moto Wins
|Rider
|Number of Moto Wins
|Dylan Ferrandis
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|7
|Justin Cooper
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|Shane McElrath
|2
|Chase Sexton
|1
450 Class Overall Podiums
|Rider
|Number of Overall Podiums
|Eli Tomac
|11
|Marvin Musquin
|7
|Ken Roczen
|7
|Zach Osborne
|6
|Jason Anderson
|4
|Cooper Webb
|1
250 Class Overall Podiums
|Rider
|Number of Overall Podiums
|Adam Cianciarulo
|12
|Justin Cooper
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|Chase Sexton
|2
|Alex Martin
|1
|Shane McElrath
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|1
|Colt Nichols
|1
450 Class Moto Podiums
|Rider
|Number of Moto Podiums
|Eli Tomac
|19
|Ken Roczen
|17
|Marvin Musquin
|15
|Cooper Webb
|7
|Zach Osborne
|7
|Jason Anderson
|5
|Blake Baggett
|1
|Justin Barcia
|1
250 Class Moto Podiums
|Rider
|Number of Moto Podiums
|Adam Cianciarulo
|21
|Dylan Ferrandis
|15
|Justin Cooper
|13
|Alex Martin
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|4
|Chase Sexton
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|3
|Shane McElrath
|2
|Colt Nichols
|2
450 Class Lap Leaders
|Total
|383
|Rider
|Number of Laps Lead
|Ken Roczen
|151
|Eli Tomac
|105
|Marvin Musquin
|58
|Cooper Webb
|30
|Blake Baggett
|18
|Zach Osborne
|15
|Justin Bogle
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|2
250 Class Lap Leaders
|Total
|371
|Rider
|Number of Laps Lead
|Dylan Ferrandis
|112
|Adam Cianciarulo
|97
|Justin Cooper
|81
|Shane McElrath
|30
|Hunter Lawrence
|28
|Chase Sexton
|8
|Alex Martin
|4
|Colt Nichols
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|3
450 Class Holeshots
|Total
|24
|Rider
|Number of Holeshots
|Cooper Webb
|6
|Blake Baggett
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2
|Zach Osborne
|2
|Ken Roczen
|1
|Justin Bogle
|1
|Isaac Teasdale
|1
250 Class Holeshots
|Total
|24
|Rider
|Number of Holeshots
|Justin Cooper
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|3
|Colt Nichols
|3
|Ty Masterpool
|2
|Shane McElrath
|2
|Alex Martin
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|Kyle Peters
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|1
|Derek Drake
|1
Riders to Compete in a moto
|Total Riders
|242
|Class
|Number
|450 Class
|120
|250 Class
|122
Quotes From Around The Paddock
Joey Savatgy | 4-6 for fourth overall in 450 Class
“Today was an incredible feeling. I finally feel like I was where I’m supposed to be, running up front. I’ve been able to put together decent motos in the last couple of rounds, but I was just feeling it today and the team set me up with an excellent bike to match it.”
Justin Barcia | 7-4 for fifth overall in 450 Class
“In the first moto, I got of to a pretty good start but struggled a little bit. I just couldn’t get a good flow on the track, so I was a little bit frustrated with my ride. We made some bike changes before the second moto, and it definitely made a positive change. It showed because I charged the whole moto and nearly caught up to the podium position at the end of the race. All in all, it was a good ride. We had a good day. All that hard work started paying off at the end of the season. I’m sad that it’s over now, but we’ll just keep working on getting ready for the Monster Cup and the upcoming Supercross season.”
Benny Bloss | 8-8 for eighth overall in 450 Class
“I had fun this weekend. This is one of my favorite tracks of the year and I showed I have the speed. I had a solid day, finishing the season off strong with an 8th overall.”
Marvin Musquin | 1-40 for ninth overall in 450 Class
“In the first moto, I charged hard to get around [Eli] Tomac and the lap after I passed [Ken] Roczen and it was just awesome. To me, it was the best moto of the year. In the second moto, I was maybe charging too hard off the start and I came into that left-hander too hot and couldn’t slow down enough. Zach [Osborne] was ahead of me and I couldn’t avoid him and I basically landed on him in that little turn and I couldn’t avoid that. Unfortunately, I crashed and tweaked my knee so I couldn’t keep going. It was a bummer, I wanted to finish on a high note and also secure my second place in the championship, but unfortunately, I lost that. Right now, there’s nothing we can do for it but we’ve got some time off.”
Fredrik Noren | 10-10 for tenth overall in 450 Class
“It was a decent last race of the season for me, considering that I’m struggling with an injured shoulder. I was able to ride okay in both motos and finish tenth overall for the day. I’m happy to earn eighth overall in the points standings. I know that I have more potential in me, so I’m looking forward to the future. I want to give a big thanks to the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team for taking me in and giving me their best, as well as the best equipment in the world! I am super excited to have been given the chance.”
Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht:
“Freddie Noren did an awesome job of filling in on the RM-Z450 this summer. He finished eighth overall in the series, which was a positive. Freddie had a banged up shoulder the last two rounds, and he was struggling with tenderness and pain. Still, he tried hard and finished tenth at Ironman. I’m sure that he’s happy to have some time off to let his shoulder heal up.”
Justin Bogle | 33-9 for 14th overall in 450 Class
“I was giving it my all out there today. Even with my issue in the first moto, I feel I rode well today, and I am happy to finish the season top ten in points. Thanks go out to the whole team for sticking by me this season and believing in me.”
Chase Sexton | 4-3 for fourth overall in 250 Class
“What a season it’s been! Ironman was a decent day for me qualifying third and then having 4-3 moto scores for 4th overall. The starts weren’t where I would’ve liked them to be coming from around tenth both motos but I felt like my speed and fitness was solid! Overall outdoors was up and down for me, from being on the podium and getting a moto win to then getting heat stroke and having to build myself back to a podium guy. Still getting fifth in points after missing five motos isn’t terrible. I feel like this year I really established myself as a guy that is there to compete for a championship and also being able to win a supercross championship my second year is great! I’m pumped up for this off season and I’m hungry for more of that winning feeling so it’s time to get some rest and then get back to work because I want more than ever!”
Michael Mosiman | 5-5 for fifth overall in 250 Class
“It was a good season for me overall. Today, it was a really solid day. I started out P1 in the first qualifying session and I felt really good all day. I’m stoked with how far we’ve come and where we’ve ended up this season and I hope to carry it into next year.”
Alex Martin | 6-8 for sixth overall in 250 Class
“Indiana was a solid weekend. I had decent speed in the morning qualifying practice sessions. I was bummed about my start in the first moto. I completely butchered it! Oddly enough, it was the best I felt in a first moto all year. I charged up to sixth place. My start was better in the second moto, but I struggled to find a flow and seek out good lines. I finished sixth overall in the points standings. There are lots of positives to take into next year!”
Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht:
“Alex Martin had a really good first moto. He didn’t get a very good start, but he moved through the pack quickly. He got a better start in the second moto, but he wasn’t gaining ground as fast as we would have liked. I think Alex will be better next year. He likes the bike and the team. We’re in good spot heading into 2020 with him.”
RJ Hampshire | 9-6 for seventh overall in 250 Class
“Pretty emotional day. Wanted to end it with a good weekend for this team but didn’t have it all day. First moto rode well but came from way back then crashed two to go and lost four spots. Second moto got a good start and thought I was gonna be able run up there but did not feel comfortable at all. Also, my pants had a bit of a malfunction and fell down so my whole butt was hanging out. Felt like I was sitting on a fire from about half way on! Happy to end the season healthy and earn a career number. We were dealt with a lot this year, myself and the team. Thankful to have spent the last five years with this team and to be leaving on good terms!”
Garrett Marchbanks | 11-7 for ninth
“It’s been a challenging season, but I’m proud to have officially wrapped up my second Pro Motocross season. I continue to learn and grow as a person and an athlete, and I look forward to continue working with the team to find even more success.”
Ty Masterpool | 10-12 for 11th overall in 250 Class
“It’s been a successful rookie season. I learned a lot every race which is a big deal for my first motocross season. I’m honored to win Rookie of the Year and I’m already looking forward to building on my experience for next season.”
Enzo Lopes | 19-18 for 17th overall in 250 Class
“I really liked the track layout this year. It developed well as the day wore on. I felt solid in practice and had a good mentality going into the motos. I struggled to find a rhythm in the early laps of the first moto, but found a better pace in the late stages. I had an okay start in the second moto and battled with some fast guys. Then, about halfway through the moto, my body shut down. I didn’t have any strength in my legs or arms. That shouldn’t have happened, because I train really hard. All I can do now is put my head down and focus on 2020. I’m grateful that the team was able to help me race the final two Nationals. We deserved better results than what I achieved, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. ‘The Kid’ never gives up. I’ll be back!”
Martin Davalos | 39-10 for 16th overall in 250 Class
“There have been a lot of ups and downs and a few challenges I’ve had to overcome this year. I wanted to make sure and give it my all today for my last 250 class ride. I can’t thank Mitch and the team enough for everything they do to support me. They are and have always been in my corner and now I’m just looking forward to what‘s next.”
Kyle Peters | 17-24 for 20th overall in 250 Class
“It was a great feeling to grab a big holeshot in the first moto and lead the pack for a lap. The pace didn’t seem too crazy for me, but obviously the title contenders were going fast. While running third I twisted my knee and dropped back. It was the same knee I had surgery on last year, so obviously I was immediately worried. The season coming to a conclusion is happening at a good time, because I need to let my body recover from some lingering issues.”
Thomas Covington | 21-20 for 23rd overall in 250 Class
“It was obviously not a great weekend in the big picture but there are a lot of positives to take from it. I’m just kind of building myself back up and I stayed pushing through both motos until the end, so I’m happy I was able to do that physically.”
Lap Times
450 CLASS — MOTO 1
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1
|2:01.043
|6
|2:03.761
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|3
|2:01.625
|5
|2:01.625
|Eli Tomac
|3
|2
|2:01.750
|3
|2:04.042
|Ken Roczen
|4
|5
|2:02.246
|4
|2:06.274
|Zach Osborne
|5
|4
|2:02.634
|7
|2:05.263
|Joey Savatgy
|6
|6
|2:03.741
|7
|2:07.065
|Jason Anderson
|7
|7
|2:03.901
|4
|2:07.557
|Justin Barcia
|8
|8
|2:04.295
|9
|2:07.086
|Benny Bloss
|9
|10
|2:05.480
|8
|2:08.442
|Fredrik Noren
|10
|9
|2:05.746
|9
|2:07.431
|Dean Wilson
450 CLASS — MOTO 2
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1
|2:01.102
|3
|2:05.117
|Eli Tomac
|2
|2
|2:01.283
|4
|2:05.594
|Zach Osborne
|3
|3
|2:01.314
|3
|2:05.783
|Ken Roczen
|4
|4
|2:02.571
|4
|2:05.749
|Justin Barcia
|5
|6
|2:02.875
|3
|2:07.083
|Joey Savatgy
|6
|5
|2:03.865
|4
|2:06.672
|Jason Anderson
|7
|8
|2:04.754
|8
|2:07.653
|Benny Bloss
|8
|7
|2:04.834
|4
|2:06.981
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|2:04.879
|3
|2:08.687
|Justin Bogle
|10
|11
|2:05.511
|3
|2:09.624
|Marshal Weltin
250 CLASS — MOTO 1
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1
|2:02.184
|3
|2:04.004
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|3
|2:02.242
|4
|2:04.415
|Justin Cooper
|3
|2
|2:02.837
|4
|2:04.139
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|4
|2:03.011
|4
|2:04.456
|Chase Sexton
|5
|5
|2:03.777
|4
|2:05.563
|Michael Mosiman
|6
|11
|2:04.430
|3
|2:07.120
|Garrett Marchbanks
|7
|8
|2:04.515
|4
|2:06.416
|Shane McElrath
|8
|9
|2:04.543
|10
|2:06.806
|RJ Hampshire
|9
|6
|2:04.601
|4
|2:06.135
|Alex Martin
|10
|10
|2:04.768
|9
|2:06.657
|Ty Masterpool
250 CLASS — MOTO 2
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1
|2:03.422
|4
|2:05.615
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|4
|2:03.506
|5
|2:07.057
|Adam Cianciarulo
|3
|2
|2:03.907
|5
|2:05.886
|Justin Cooper
|4
|4
|2:04.193
|4
|2:06.114
|Chase Sexton
|5
|6
|2:04.439
|7
|2:07.799
|RJ Hampshire
|6
|7
|2:04.704
|4
|2:07.579
|Garrett Marchbanks
|7
|8
|2:05.302
|4
|2:08.046
|Alex Martin
|8
|12
|2:06.441
|6
|2:09.360
|Ty Masterpool
|9
|9
|2:06.673
|6
|2:08.231
|Shane McElrath
|10
|13
|2:06.776
|5
|2:09.807
|Cameron McAdoo