Racer X Films: 1992 and 1993 Honda CR500 Builds

August 28, 2019 9:15am | by:

Build: Justin McMurrich
Photos: Simon Cudby
Text: David Pingree

In October 2017, Justin McMurrich was diagnosed with cancer growing along the nerve in his jaw. This required a radical surgery removing a large portion of his jawbone and 17 rounds of radiation. To occupy his mind and hands, he found and purchased two Honda CR500s to work on when he was fighting to survive during his recovery. This led to a discussion with me about rebuilding 500s and a garage build project. After all, the two of us grew up racing together in Arizona and we’ve both since become firefighters. Cancer within the fire service is rampant due to the exposure to carcinogenic materials on the job, making this project something very personal to both of us. 

When Justin got the bikes, they were pretty beat up. We had to tear them all the way down to the frame. After reviewing the needed parts and getting a list together, parts were ordered. We were ready to get down to business. The frames were repainted and the bikes were rebuilt from the frame up. This was a three to four-month process to complete and really helped Justin to deal with his serious health issues. One of the bikes Justin plans to keep and ride as a reminder of the single most difficult thing he’s ever had to deal with. The other bike he wanted to auction off for charity and the folks at Road 2 Recovery were our non-profit of choice. The bike is currently up for auction on the R2R website. To go straight to the auction site, click here.

A special thanks to Cahuilla Creek MX. Check them out at www.cahuillacreekmotocross.com

Hot Rods   

Complete crankshaft 
Main bearings 
Main seals
www.hotrodsproducts.com

Vertex Pistons

Pro replica piston kit  (ring, pin and clips)
www.vertexpistons.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine gaskets
www.cometic.com                   

FMF Racing

Fatty exhaust
Powercore silencer
www.fmfracing.com

Supersprox                                       

Front and rear sprocket
MX chain
www.supersproxusa.com

Pivot Works

Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit
Wheel bearings front & rear
www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop Tire

MX33 front tire
MX33 rear tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

All Balls

Carb rebuild kit
Throttle cable
Clutch cable
www.allballsracing.com

Faster USA

Stock hubs treated and rebuilt with new spokes and excel takasago rims
Cerakote of the hubs and water pump cover
www.fasterusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full clutch set up
www.hinsonracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-stage air filter
www.unifilter.com

UFO Plastic

Full plastic kit—2008 front fender
Front disc guard
www.ufoplasticusa.com 

Moto Seat

Custom seat cover 
Seat foam
www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Hour meter and mount 
Stand 
Front brake rotating bar mount
Steering stem nut 
Brake reservoir cap
Elite clutch perch 
Oil filler plug
Rotating bar clamp
Fork bleeder valves
Skid plate
www.worksconnection.com

Fuel Star

Fuel valve assy
www.fuel-star.com 

MotoTassinari

V-force reed cage
www.mototassinari.com 

Mylers Radiators

Silicon radiator hoses
www.motorcycleradiators.com

TM Designs

Rear chain guide
www.tmdesignworks.com                          

Tusk

Front brake line
Rear brake line
Front rotor
Rear rotor
www.tuskoffroad.com  

Renthal 

Grips
Bars which bend
www.renthal.com

Ride Engineering

Front brake line clamp
www.ride-engineering.com

Enzo Racing 

Re-Valve and set up
www.enzoracing.com

Boyesen Engineering

Ignition covers
Clutch covers
www.boyesen.com 

Zr1 Suspension Services

Suspension rebuild and service 
www.zr1suspension.com

