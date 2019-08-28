Racer X Films: 1992 and 1993 Honda CR500 Builds

Build: Justin McMurrich

Photos: Simon Cudby

Text: David Pingree

In October 2017, Justin McMurrich was diagnosed with cancer growing along the nerve in his jaw. This required a radical surgery removing a large portion of his jawbone and 17 rounds of radiation. To occupy his mind and hands, he found and purchased two Honda CR500s to work on when he was fighting to survive during his recovery. This led to a discussion with me about rebuilding 500s and a garage build project. After all, the two of us grew up racing together in Arizona and we’ve both since become firefighters. Cancer within the fire service is rampant due to the exposure to carcinogenic materials on the job, making this project something very personal to both of us.

When Justin got the bikes, they were pretty beat up. We had to tear them all the way down to the frame. After reviewing the needed parts and getting a list together, parts were ordered. We were ready to get down to business. The frames were repainted and the bikes were rebuilt from the frame up. This was a three to four-month process to complete and really helped Justin to deal with his serious health issues. One of the bikes Justin plans to keep and ride as a reminder of the single most difficult thing he’s ever had to deal with. The other bike he wanted to auction off for charity and the folks at Road 2 Recovery were our non-profit of choice. The bike is currently up for auction on the R2R website. To go straight to the auction site, click here.

A special thanks to Cahuilla Creek MX. Check them out at www.cahuillacreekmotocross.com

Hot Rods

Complete crankshaft

Main bearings

Main seals

www.hotrodsproducts.com

Vertex Pistons

Pro replica piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine gaskets

www.cometic.com

FMF Racing

Fatty exhaust

Powercore silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Supersprox

Front and rear sprocket

MX chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Pivot Works

Steering stem bearing kit

Linkage rebuild kit

Swing arm rebuild kit

Wheel bearings front & rear

www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop Tire

MX33 front tire

MX33 rear tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

All Balls

Carb rebuild kit

Throttle cable

Clutch cable

www.allballsracing.com

Faster USA

Stock hubs treated and rebuilt with new spokes and excel takasago rims

Cerakote of the hubs and water pump cover

www.fasterusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full clutch set up

www.hinsonracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-stage air filter

www.unifilter.com

UFO Plastic

Full plastic kit—2008 front fender

Front disc guard

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Moto Seat

Custom seat cover

Seat foam

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Hour meter and mount

Stand

Front brake rotating bar mount

Steering stem nut

Brake reservoir cap

Elite clutch perch

Oil filler plug

Rotating bar clamp

Fork bleeder valves

Skid plate

www.worksconnection.com

Fuel Star

Fuel valve assy

www.fuel-star.com

MotoTassinari

V-force reed cage

www.mototassinari.com

Mylers Radiators

Silicon radiator hoses

www.motorcycleradiators.com

TM Designs

Rear chain guide

www.tmdesignworks.com

Tusk

Front brake line

Rear brake line

Front rotor

Rear rotor

www.tuskoffroad.com

Renthal

Grips

Bars which bend

www.renthal.com

Ride Engineering

Front brake line clamp

www.ride-engineering.com

Enzo Racing

Re-Valve and set up

www.enzoracing.com

Boyesen Engineering

Ignition covers

Clutch covers

www.boyesen.com

Zr1 Suspension Services

Suspension rebuild and service

www.zr1suspension.com