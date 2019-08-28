The ninth 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. There is loads to enjoy in OTOR #190 but here are some of the highlights.

In OTOR #190

450s: Are they all too much? A special report on whether the average speed and the power of the 450cc motorcycles has become too hot to handle with words from many sections of the MXGP paddock.

Spencer explains Marquez: A revealing chat with a record-breaker at the highest level of Grand Prix, Freddie Spencer, and his views and expert breakdown on what Marc Marquez is doing so right.

Catching up with Cairoli: The nine-time world champion was the only rider who could have stopped Tim Gajser in 2019 and is now recovering from the worst injury of his career. Read the exclusive interview.

Simon Crafar’s second GP rise: The softly-spoken Kiwi talks about transitioning from a Grand Prix winner and elite motorcycle racer into a tutor and ultimately broadcasting in MotoGP.