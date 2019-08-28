And that’s a wrap! The 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship came to a close with an Eli Tomac 450 moto two victory at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Hooray for the fact that there was no rain at this race for what I think was only the second time in five years. The track was normal and stuff!

I’ve always liked this track, so I thought it had the potential to be pretty good if it just didn’t have to deal with the rain. So I thought this year was great! A few racers I talked to weren’t fans of it, they thought it was too much of a slot car track (from rain earlier in the week and the track prep), but others, like Alex Martin, loved it. It wasn’t universal love though and that surprised me. Early in practice it looked like a track I would love to ride, except for those dumb big jumps. I guess it was rutty but isn’t just about every national track outside of Budds Creek?

Funny that it took until the 23rd moto of the year for a full battle between the top three fastest riders (with apologies to Zach Osborne) in the 450 Class, right? Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Marvin Musquin had a terrific race in moto one and we haven’t really seen all three guys race like that at warp speed. It was awesome to watch and also very surprising that it was Musquin, who trailed in third early on, who passed both guys and took the win. The track was rutty and I would bet the lines changed a lot during the moto so Musquin was able to watch the lines of both Tomac and Roczen and experiment with his own. Tomac admitted to me after the race that Musquin had a couple of sneaky quick lines out there and used one of them, right before he could switch it up, to get by him. I think it was one of those tracks (or the way it shaped up anyways) where you could only go so fast, which kept the gap between the guys pretty close. Great race! As Tomac told me afterward it was “fun,” and I couldn’t agree more. Really fun to watch this one.

Well he did it. The kid won a title! Adam Cianciarulo clinched his first professional title in moto one when he rode to second place behind Dylan Ferrandis. The kid I once joked to that he should get “bust” on the back of his pants, came through with one hell of an outdoor season. I never, ever thought he would win a motocross title before a supercross title but he did. And it was never really in doubt. Right from the start of the series, coming off his heartbreak in Vegas in the 250SX West Region, he was on it and a factor in every single moto. Funny how that works, right? Congrats to Adam and his team. No word if they’re still at the track trying to blow his Kawi 250F up. If you want more thoughts on all this revving, please listen to the PulpMX show or the Racer X Podcast show as I devote probably an hour to this topic. #Gorillas

Let’s recap the top twenty in points in each class and then figure out whether the rider met expectations or not. Sounds fun, right?

250 Class Top Twenty

1 92 Adam Cianciarulo 519- As I said, he was the total package this outdoor year. Fast, in shape, got great starts and quietly, the PC guys found some HP this year in the bike as well. I don’t think there’s anyone not happy for Adam, except maybe Dylan Ferrandis and maybe Cooper Webb. That’s about it. DID HE MEET EXPECTATIONS: Ummm, yeah. He’s the champ. On to 450s!

2 34 Dylan Ferrandis 499- Easy to see Dylan being a 250SX and MX champion next year and then off to 450s, right? He started outdoors a tad slow and admitted that he couldn’t get into it after winning his first 250SX title. He had everything AC had except consistent starts. When he needed a push at Budds Creek, it just didn’t happen. After Indiana Dylan seemed a tad irritated with his teammate Justin Cooper for passing him in moto one and then at other riders for, in his opinion, fighting harder with him than with Adam. I’m not sure about any of the above but I respect his opinion and I also like that he’s not afraid to speak his mind. DID HE MEET EXPECTATIONS: Yes, he did.