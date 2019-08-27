So you wore multiple hats back then—you’d come and work at the races on the weekends and then during the week you worked for Hi Point and Penton?

Yes. That’s just the way it worked. Then all of a sudden, the racing and the TV business, it just kind of grew together and I was not spending as much time at Hi Point, or Penton, Hi Point was the actual company, as I should have been. That was my primary function. I had to make a decision. I thought that probably if I kept going with television that I would be the next Johnny Carson. So I said, hell, I’ll take a crack at the TV and let the real job go. I had to leave Penton and became a full-time TV guy. It was a lot of research and a lot of that kind of thing where you needed to know what was going on and who was there and what races did you want to go to. So I was pretty busy during the week doing that. Other than that, I kind of sat around with my feet on my desk waiting for the weekends to come!

What’s your favorite Unadilla story?

Well, I guess there are a couple of them. Bevo Forte, a man that this publication would certainly know everything about, once threw a—he called it a half-stick of dynamite, but I think it was just a great, big M80 firecracker—under my motorhome. I think his goal was to wake me up. It was about 2:00 in the morning out on the hill. But in reality, all he did was split the holding tank on my RV. So all that nasty stuff came gushing out, and it stunk up the camping area for the whole weekend. That was a funny story—but it wasn’t funny to me at the time. What else—well, what we now call Gravity Cavity, two guys showed up to race. They were named Danny McGoo Chandler, and the other was Pat Moroney, a fellow who was sort of a local. McGoo stayed at Pat’s house this particular week, and the two of them went out to practice together. One of them would dive off into the cavity and do something with his motorcycle in the air that was quite spectacular, and the other one would have to beat it the next time around. Well, on the last lap they went off the Gravity Cavity top together. One on the left, one on the right. One of them flipped his bike out to the left and the other one flipped his bike out to the right, and they fell down that Gravity Cavity and they reached out and slapped hands. That was the most spectacular thing I’d ever seen on a motorcycle at the time. The crowd that had gotten together to watch just were silent totally. When they did that, everyone shut up. Then about two seconds later, it hit the roof. They just erupted. So, pretty spectacular, and just a goof ball moment.