Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
The '90s: The Golden Era of Motocross Gear

August 27, 2019 3:55pm | by:

Film/Text: Red Bull

Red Bull Straight Rhythm continues its mission to be a figurative time machine, transporting us back to the glorious 1990s. And ‘90s motocross wouldn’t be nearly as glorious without the wild gear that set the era apart with it’s bold styling, loud, neon graphics and cutthroat competition.

Revisit this hallowed time through the collective recollections of the founders/designers of three of the top MX gear brands: Fox Racing, No Fear and AXO, as they reminisce about the vibe, the riders and the gear that fueled the ‘90s.