Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Team Italy Announced For Motocross of Nations

August 27, 2019 10:45am | by:
With the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Assen fast approaching, team rosters are beginning to fill in. Today, the Italian Federation and team manager Thomas Traversini announced Team Italy. Ivo Monticelli will represent the team in MXGP, with Alberto Forato (MX2) and veteran Alessandro Lupino (Open) also named to the team.

The team will be without nine-time world champion Antonio Cairoli who suffered a dislocated shoulder at the MXGP of Latvia on June 16 which eventually required surgery and ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

At the 2018 Motocross of Nations, a team of Cairoli, Lupino, and Michele Cervellin finished second overall to Team France. Four months after the race, the FIM announced that the fuel in the bike of Cervellin had failed a fuel test. As a result, all of Team Italy was disqualified from the race, retroactively. The official results from the race now show Italy listed in 30th place, which is last.

Lupino is a veteran of the event, having previously competed six times for Team Italy. This will be Monticelli's second appearance, and first since 2015. Forato will make his debut at Assen. 