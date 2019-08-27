With the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Assen fast approaching, team rosters are beginning to fill in. Today, the Italian Federation and team manager Thomas Traversini announced Team Italy. Ivo Monticelli will represent the team in MXGP, with Alberto Forato (MX2) and veteran Alessandro Lupino (Open) also named to the team.

The team will be without nine-time world champion Antonio Cairoli who suffered a dislocated shoulder at the MXGP of Latvia on June 16 which eventually required surgery and ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

At the 2018 Motocross of Nations, a team of Cairoli, Lupino, and Michele Cervellin finished second overall to Team France. Four months after the race, the FIM announced that the fuel in the bike of Cervellin had failed a fuel test. As a result, all of Team Italy was disqualified from the race, retroactively. The official results from the race now show Italy listed in 30th place, which is last.

Lupino is a veteran of the event, having previously competed six times for Team Italy. This will be Monticelli's second appearance, and first since 2015. Forato will make his debut at Assen.