Adam winning a title works in both ways. For fans, it’s a gift to see this comeback story unfold. But even better, Adam is better for it, because those lean years give him perspective he would never have had any other way. Plus, none of those injuries completely ruined his skills. He’s the rare athlete who still has his talent, health, and youth (Adam is still just 22) but also has scars of failure. It really doesn’t matter how you felt at any point. Adam felt worse.

“I would never be the person I am without the things I’ve went through,” he says. “Ultimately, this is just a sport. Maybe from a journalist’s perspective, it’s a sport, and then there’s life. For me, I put everything I have into this. My self-worth and all my value is [measured] in every time I’m out there.”

You know who was destined for success like Adam Cianciarulo? Travis Pastrana. The tools on the bike were there, as was the off-track personality to do even bigger things. But Travis kept getting hurt and kept getting hurt and eventually the racing part was gone. Travis went on to a great life doing other things, but racing fans will always wonder what they missed, just like Colts fans will now forever remember these next seasons as the ones where they should have had Andrew Luck. Seeing the potential, but seeing it go unfulfilled, for whatever reason, frustrates more than anything else. That’s especially terrible because as badly as the fans feel, the athlete and those around him feel even worse. It sucked watching Cianciarulo struggle to recapture the magic, but it sucked so much more for him to actually go through it. For Andrew Luck, who got dinged up again during this preseason, it became too much.