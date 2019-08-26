Wake-Up Call

*Jorge Prado (KTM) is the 2019 MX2FIM Motocross World Championship, as he clinched the title two rounds early.

Other championship standings

American Flat Track

Through Round 13 (of 20)

AFT Twins Standings

Place Rider Machine Points 1st Briar Bauman Indian 243 2nd Jared Mees Indian 205 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 183 4th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 155 5th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 146 6th Brandon Robinson Indian 144 7th Henry Wiles Indian 129 8th Jake Johnson Yamaha 128 9th Robert Pearson Indian 121 10th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 115

AFT Singles Standings

Place Rider Machine Points 1st Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 216 2nd Dan Bromley KTM 216 3rd Mikey Rush Honda 202 4th Jesse Janisch Yamaha 174 5th Shayna Texter KTM 153 6th Chad Cose Honda 151 7th Ryan Wells Yamaha 143 8th Morgen Mischler KTM 125 9th Max Whale Kawasaki 100 10th Kevin Stollings Honda 93

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Tommy Searle Kawasaki 311 2nd Shaun Simpson KTM 276 3rd Jake Millward Husqvarna 223 4th Mel Pocock KTM 190 5th Harri Kullas Honda 189

MX2 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 243 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 231 3rd Josh Gilbert Honda 209 4th Martin Barr Yamaha 194 5th Bas Vaessen KTM 169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

ADAC MX MASTERS

Through Round 5 (of 7)

Masters Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Jens Gettemann Kawasaki 190 2nd Dennis Ullrich Husqvarna 177 3rd Tanel Leok Yamaha 171 4th Pascal Rauchenecker KTM 120 5th Jeremy Seewer Yamaha 100

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert KTM 194 2nd Dante Oliveira KTM 158 3rd Andrew Short Husqvarna 122 4th Ricky Dietrich Honda 119 5th Zach Bell Kawasaki 177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 3570 2nd Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3460 3rd Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 3164 4th Mario Roman Sherco 3070 5th Billy Bolt Husqvarna 2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13)