450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
Wake-Up Call

August 26, 2019 6:30am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 12 (of 12) - Ironman - Crawfordsville, Indiana

Ironman - 450

- Crawfordsville, IN

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO3 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany2 - 3 Honda CRF450
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA5 - 2 Husqvarna FC 450
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA4 - 6 Kawasaki KX450
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY7 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM6 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
7Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom9 - 7 Husqvarna FC 450
8Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO8 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Marvin Musquin La Reole, France1 - 40 KTM 450 SX-F FE
10Fredrik Noren Sweden10 - 10 Suzuki RM-Z450
Ironman - 250

- Crawfordsville, IN

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY3 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL2 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL4 - 3 Honda CRF250
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA5 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250
6Alex Martin Millville, MN6 - 8 Suzuki Rm-z250
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL9 - 6 Honda CRF250
8Shane McElrath Canton, NC8 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F FE
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT11 - 7 Kawasaki KX250F
10Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA7 - 13 KTM 250 SX-F FE
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO521
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany463
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France451
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM407
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA403
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC324
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY315
8Fredrik Noren Sweden240
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK222
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA175
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL519
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France499
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY461
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL337
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL316
6Alex Martin Millville, MN305
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK292
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA290
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC285
10Hunter Lawrence Australia252
125 all star race

Round 12 (of 12) - Ironman - Crawfordsville, Indiana

Finish#FirstLastOEMCity, State
1264RyanSipesKTMEkron, KY
2411WyattLiebeckKTMNew Franken, WI
3102JackChambersKTMAuburndale, FL
475CodyVanbuskirkKTMHarvard, IL
5316ChaseYentzerKTMCarlisle, PA
653ChristopherBlackmerYAMMuskegon, MI
766CaydenSwitzerKTMMuskegon, MI
8112DJGritzmacherKTMSussex, WI
918BrantleySchnellHQVDenver, NC
10154NoahWillbrandtYAMWaterford, MI
11812LukeVonlingerHQVStanford, KY
12305NicholasHuntYAMFort Wayne, IN
1354AlexFaithKTMMount Holly, NC
1426BrettGreenleyYAMNew Memphis, IL
153MikeBrownYAMBristol, TN
1624KadenPolitoKTMBurns Harbor, IN
17118GatlinCombsKTMPORTAGE, MI
1845MitchellZarembaKTMAvon, OH
19710ScottDavisKTMStoddard, NH
20229KonnorVisgerHQVBellevue, MI
21221GarrettRednourYAMLouisville, KY
22333JohnAyersHQVPort Orange, FL
23936GavinTilfordYAMPine Island, MN
2425RyanHooverYAMZionsville, IN
2563ZennonShainHQVCoal City, IL
26476ChaseCainYAMHaslett, MI
2738JohnVandezandeKTMMarquette, MI
2811DeanTaylorHONDryden, MI
29285TylerNowlinYAMHillsboro, TN
30234AndrewZambonKTMBark River, MI
31114JackTaylorYAMLewistown, IL
32127ShaneKehoeYAMOakland, FL
33105JoshBowmanYAMMadison, WI
3468RayRuppertKAWMiami, OK
35374JesseMillerKTMMaple Rapids, MI
36368MaxwellMayerKTMEden, WI
37717BrianAllenHONLafayette, IN
3822AndrewBowmanYAMMadison, WI
39657RyanUnderhillHONCrown Point, IN
4077JacksonGrayHQVForsyth, GA

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 16 (of 18) - MXGP of Sweden - Uddevalla, Sweden

MXGP of Sweden - MXGP

- Uddevalla, Sweden

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands1 - 2 KTM
2Tim Gajser Slovenia3 - 1 Honda
3Pauls Jonass Latvia4 - 3 Husqvarna
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland7 - 5 Yamaha
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium5 - 7 Honda
6Gautier Paulin France6 - 8 Yamaha
7Arnaud Tonus Switzerland12 - 6 Yamaha
8Kevin Strijbos Belgium9 - 9 Yamaha
9Tommy Searle United Kingdom8 - 10 Kawasaki
10Romain Febvre France2 - 25 Yamaha
MXGP of Sweden - MX2

- Uddevalla, Sweden

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tom Vialle France2 - 2 KTM
2Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa4 - 1 Honda
3Jorge Prado Spain1 - 4 KTM
4Adam Sterry United Kingdom5 - 3 Kawasaki
5Maxime Renaux France6 - 5 Yamaha
6Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark8 - 6 Husqvarna
7Mitchell Evans Australia11 - 7 Honda
8Dylan Walsh United Kingdom10 - 9 Husqvarna
9Mathys Boisrame France7 - 12 Honda
10Darian Sanayei Monroe, WA9 - 11 Kawasaki
*Jorge Prado (KTM) is the 2019 MX2FIM Motocross World Championship, as he clinched the title two rounds early.

Other championship standings

American Flat Track

Through Round 13 (of 20)

AFT Twins Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian243
2ndJared MeesIndian205
3rdBronson BaumanIndian183
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian155
5thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson146
6thBrandon RobinsonIndian144
7thHenry WilesIndian129
8thJake JohnsonYamaha128
9thRobert PearsonIndian121
10thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson115

AFT Singles Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna216
2ndDan BromleyKTM216
3rdMikey RushHonda202
4thJesse JanischYamaha174
5thShayna TexterKTM153
6thChad CoseHonda151
7thRyan WellsYamaha143
8thMorgen MischlerKTM125
9thMax WhaleKawasaki100
10thKevin StollingsHonda93

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki311
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM276
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna223
4thMel PocockKTM190
5thHarri KullasHonda189

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna243
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna231
3rdJosh GilbertHonda209
4thMartin BarrYamaha194
5thBas VaessenKTM169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

ADAC MX MASTERS

Through Round 5 (of 7)

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stJens GettemannKawasaki190
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna177
3rdTanel LeokYamaha171
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM120
5thJeremy SeewerYamaha100

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM194
2ndDante OliveiraKTM158
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna122
4thRicky DietrichHonda119
5thZach BellKawasaki177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM3570
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3460
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3164
4thMario RomanSherco3070
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC250
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV207
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC180
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Strang Australia113
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA96
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
9 Cookeville, TN92
10 Duvall, WA73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN166
3 Jefferson, GA141
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA138
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN132
6 New Zealand132
7 Millville, NJ118
8 Landrum, SC110
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA104
10 Orlando, FL93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL233
3 West Sunbury, PA147
4 Indianola, PA145
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Parkersburg, WV71
7 Waterford Works, NJ65
8 Fife Lake, MI56
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH245
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC184
3Tayla Jones Australia183
4 New Zealand174
5 Bridgeton, NJ130
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
7 Birchrunville, PA105
8 Bloomington, IN105
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick