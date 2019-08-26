Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 12 (of 12) - Ironman - Crawfordsville, Indiana
Ironman - 450
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|5 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|4 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|6 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|9 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|8 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|1 - 40
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|10 - 10
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Ironman - 250
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|2 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|4 - 3
|Honda CRF250
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|5 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|6 - 8
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|7
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|9 - 6
|Honda CRF250
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|8 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|11 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250F
|10
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|7 - 13
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|521
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|463
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|451
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|407
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|403
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|324
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|315
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|240
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|222
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|175
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|519
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|499
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|461
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|337
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|316
|6
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|305
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|292
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|290
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|285
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|252
125 all star race
Round 12 (of 12) - Ironman - Crawfordsville, Indiana
|Finish
|#
|First
|Last
|OEM
|City, State
|1
|264
|Ryan
|Sipes
|KTM
|Ekron, KY
|2
|411
|Wyatt
|Liebeck
|KTM
|New Franken, WI
|3
|102
|Jack
|Chambers
|KTM
|Auburndale, FL
|4
|75
|Cody
|Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|Harvard, IL
|5
|316
|Chase
|Yentzer
|KTM
|Carlisle, PA
|6
|53
|Christopher
|Blackmer
|YAM
|Muskegon, MI
|7
|66
|Cayden
|Switzer
|KTM
|Muskegon, MI
|8
|112
|DJ
|Gritzmacher
|KTM
|Sussex, WI
|9
|18
|Brantley
|Schnell
|HQV
|Denver, NC
|10
|154
|Noah
|Willbrandt
|YAM
|Waterford, MI
|11
|812
|Luke
|Vonlinger
|HQV
|Stanford, KY
|12
|305
|Nicholas
|Hunt
|YAM
|Fort Wayne, IN
|13
|54
|Alex
|Faith
|KTM
|Mount Holly, NC
|14
|26
|Brett
|Greenley
|YAM
|New Memphis, IL
|15
|3
|Mike
|Brown
|YAM
|Bristol, TN
|16
|24
|Kaden
|Polito
|KTM
|Burns Harbor, IN
|17
|118
|Gatlin
|Combs
|KTM
|PORTAGE, MI
|18
|45
|Mitchell
|Zaremba
|KTM
|Avon, OH
|19
|710
|Scott
|Davis
|KTM
|Stoddard, NH
|20
|229
|Konnor
|Visger
|HQV
|Bellevue, MI
|21
|221
|Garrett
|Rednour
|YAM
|Louisville, KY
|22
|333
|John
|Ayers
|HQV
|Port Orange, FL
|23
|936
|Gavin
|Tilford
|YAM
|Pine Island, MN
|24
|25
|Ryan
|Hoover
|YAM
|Zionsville, IN
|25
|63
|Zennon
|Shain
|HQV
|Coal City, IL
|26
|476
|Chase
|Cain
|YAM
|Haslett, MI
|27
|38
|John
|Vandezande
|KTM
|Marquette, MI
|28
|11
|Dean
|Taylor
|HON
|Dryden, MI
|29
|285
|Tyler
|Nowlin
|YAM
|Hillsboro, TN
|30
|234
|Andrew
|Zambon
|KTM
|Bark River, MI
|31
|114
|Jack
|Taylor
|YAM
|Lewistown, IL
|32
|127
|Shane
|Kehoe
|YAM
|Oakland, FL
|33
|105
|Josh
|Bowman
|YAM
|Madison, WI
|34
|68
|Ray
|Ruppert
|KAW
|Miami, OK
|35
|374
|Jesse
|Miller
|KTM
|Maple Rapids, MI
|36
|368
|Maxwell
|Mayer
|KTM
|Eden, WI
|37
|717
|Brian
|Allen
|HON
|Lafayette, IN
|38
|22
|Andrew
|Bowman
|YAM
|Madison, WI
|39
|657
|Ryan
|Underhill
|HON
|Crown Point, IN
|40
|77
|Jackson
|Gray
|HQV
|Forsyth, GA
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 16 (of 18) - MXGP of Sweden - Uddevalla, Sweden
MXGP of Sweden - MXGP
Uddevalla - Uddevalla, Sweden
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|1 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|7 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|5 - 7
|Honda
|6
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|7
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|12 - 6
|Yamaha
|8
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|9 - 9
|Yamaha
|9
|Tommy Searle
|United Kingdom
|8 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 25
|Yamaha
MXGP of Sweden - MX2
Uddevalla - Uddevalla, Sweden
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|4 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|6 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|8 - 6
|Husqvarna
|7
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|11 - 7
|Honda
|8
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|10 - 9
|Husqvarna
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|7 - 12
|Honda
|10
|Darian Sanayei
|Monroe, WA
|9 - 11
|Kawasaki
*Jorge Prado (KTM) is the 2019 MX2FIM Motocross World Championship, as he clinched the title two rounds early.
Other championship standings
American Flat Track
Through Round 13 (of 20)
AFT Twins Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|243
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|205
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|183
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|155
|5th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|146
|6th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|144
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|129
|8th
|Jake Johnson
|Yamaha
|128
|9th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|121
|10th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|115
AFT Singles Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|216
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|216
|3rd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|202
|4th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|174
|5th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|153
|6th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|151
|7th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|143
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|125
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|100
|10th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|93
To view the full AFT standings, click here.
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 7 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|311
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|276
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|223
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|190
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|189
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|243
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|231
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|209
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|194
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.
ADAC MX MASTERS
Through Round 5 (of 7)
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|190
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|177
|3rd
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|171
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|120
|5th
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|100
WORCS
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|194
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|158
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|119
|5th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|177
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 5
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|3570
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3460
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3164
|4th
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|3070
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2725
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 9 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|250
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|207
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|180
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|96
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|92
|10
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|270
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|166
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|141
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|138
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|132
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|118
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|110
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|104
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|233
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|147
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|145
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|8
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|245
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|184
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|174
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|130
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|105
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|105
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick