During the Ironman National Saturday, fans were treated to the final round of the 125 All Star Series.

Ryan Sipes, aka “Mr. Versatility,” won the one and only 125 All Star race he entered in 2019. Sipes, a veteran of the sport, took the win as he lead an army of KTM riders through checkered flag.

Wyatt Liebeck (KTM) and Jack Chambers (KTM) finished second and third, respectively, as Cody Vanbuskirk (KTM) and Chase Yentzer (KTM) rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the 12th round of the 125 All Star Series.