August 26, 2019 4:30pm
Ryan Sipes Wins 125 All Star Race at Ironman

During the Ironman National Saturday, fans were treated to the final round of the 125 All Star Series. 

Ryan Sipes, aka “Mr. Versatility,” won the one and only 125 All Star race he entered in 2019. Sipes, a veteran of the sport, took the win as he lead an army of KTM riders through checkered flag.

Wyatt Liebeck (KTM) and Jack Chambers (KTM) finished second and third, respectively, as Cody Vanbuskirk (KTM) and Chase Yentzer (KTM) rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the 12th round of the 125 All Star Series.

Ironman - 125 All Star Race

- Crawfordsville, IN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Ryan Sipes Vine Grove, KY KTM
2 Ekron, KY KTM
3 New Franken, WI KTM
4Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL KTM
5Chase Yentzer Carlisle, PA KTM
6 Musegon, MI Yamaha
7 Muskegon, MI KTM
8 Sussex, WI KTM
9 Denver, NC Husqvarna
10 Waterford, MI Yamaha
11 Stanford, KY Husqvarna
12 Fort Wayne, IN Yamaha
13 Mount Holly, NC KTM
14 New Memphis, IL Yamaha
15 Saugus, CA Yamaha
16 Burns Harbor, IN KTM
17 Portage, MI KTM
18 Avon, OH KTM
19 Yuba City, CA KTM
20 Bellevue, MI Husqvarna
21 Louisville, KY Yamaha
22 Grove City, PA Husqvarna
23 Pine Island, MN Yamaha
24 Zionsville, IN Yamaha
25 Coal City, IL Husqvarna
26 Haslett, MI Yamaha
27 Marquette, MI KTM
28 Dryden, MI Honda
29 Hillsboro, TN Yamaha
30 Bark River, MI KTM
31 Lewistown, IL Yamaha
32 Oakland, FL Yamaha
33 Madison, WI Yamaha
34 Miami, OK Kawasaki
35 Maple Rapids, MI KTM
36 Eden, WI KTM
37 Lafayette, IN Honda
38 Madison, WI Yamaha
39 Crown Point, IN Honda
40 Forsyth, GA Husqvarna
Full Results