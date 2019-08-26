During the second moto at round 16 (of 18) of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship in Uddevalla, Sweden, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP's Romain Febvre went down hard and suffered a broken left femur, according to the team.

Febvre was fighting for the overall win after a second-place finish in the first race but his DNF in the second moto resulted in tenth overall on the day. With the championship already won by Honda HRC’s Tim Gasjer, Febvre and the rest of the field were still looking to edge one another in the last few rounds of the championship. Febvre finished the day eighth in the MXGP championship points.

"The doctors and paramedic's onsite confirmed that his left femur was broken and transferred him to Trollhättan hospital where he went underwent an operation this afternoon, Monday 26 of August, to have to have a rod surgically inserted into the bone for stability," the team said.

The biggest takeaway from Febvre’s injury is how this will impact Team France in the 2019 the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations on September 28 and 29.

Febrve was replaced by Jordi Tixier for the 2018 team after Febvre suffered a concussion and broken ribs at the MXGP of Turkey shortly before the 2018 MXoN at RedBud MX.

Febvre will undergo his second surgery of the year—his first on his ankle following a get-off at the MXGP of Argentina, the opening round of the championship—and will be replaced on Team France by Tixier for the 2019 MXoN as well.