Adam Cianciarulo describes his long journey from amateur phenom to oft-injured pro and redemptive 2019 250 National Motocross Champion in this edition of the Racer X Best Post-Race Show Ever.

Hosts Jason Weigandt and Carrie Bolling talk to AC under the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki tent and also chat with his coach, former pro Nick Wey, to learn the methods and focus needed to put Adam's career back on track.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.