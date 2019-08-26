Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Pauls Jonass
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Jorge Prado
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
Jordi Tixier To Replace Romain Febvre on Team France for MXoN

August 26, 2019 1:15pm | by:
With Romain Febvre out for the remainder of the season due to a broken femur sustained at the MXGP of Sweden on Sunday, the French Federation have reacted quickly and already named his replacement for the upcoming Motocross of Nations at Assen. Jordi Tixier has been named to the team and will race the Open Class. He joins the previously announced Gautier Paulin (MXGP) and Tom Vialle (MX2).

Tixier also replaced Febvre (injury) on the team at the 2018 Motocross of Nations at RedBud and helped lead Team France to a fifth straight Chamberlain Trophy.

The former MX2 World Champion is currently 19th in the MXGP Class in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The Motocross of Nations is set to take place on September 28 and 29 in Assen, The Netherlands.