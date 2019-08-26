That’s a wrap! The 2019 Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship are over and there is plenty to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes welcomes in Fox Sports SX pit reporter and Eagle Grit owner Daniel Blair in-studio to try and break everything down and recap the year that was.

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin has now missed a full year of racing but he’s recently started riding again after his back injury and is looking ahead to a return in 2020. It’s been awhile since we spoke with Jeremy and we look forward to talking to him tonight about his rehab and more.

Speaking of Honda, Jett Lawrence jumped into the last three nationals of the year with some impressive riding that didn’t always show in his results. We’ll have the Amsoil Honda (the amateur team) rider on to talk about the nationals, when he wants to turn pro, his MEC plans, Aussie life, and more.

Davey Coombs, the editor of Racer X Illustrated, will call in to recap the nationals with us, bench race on how the summer went for a few riders in particular, we’ll talk some MXoN and more.

Christina Denney of the Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha team will call in to talk to us about how this past weekend was for her. The 2019 Ironman National was her last race as manager of the team so we’ll talk with her about memories of the job, what’s next for her and husband Chris, ROOST MX business, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Thanks to our sponsor BTOSports.com. BTOSports.com is your #1 source for motocross gear and accessories with Free Shipping WORLDWIDE. BTO Sports is your number one source for all of your motocross parts, gear, accessories and apparel. BTOSports.com is a motocross company who is truly dedicated to the sport.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. Fly Racing is the industry standard for motocross and off-road gear, as well as our hard parts and accessories. Also Fly Racing and parent company Western Power Sports are now a premier-level partner for the Lucas Oils Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross Championship. These are just a few ways that Fly Racing is becoming more and more involved in the sport that we all love. Check out what Fly Racing has been up to at their website FlyRacing.com and on social media @flyracingusa.

The PulpMX Show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, EVS, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Honda World Downey, Ride Engineering, OGIO, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, and Guts Racing.