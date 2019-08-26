Round 16 (of 18) of the FIM Motocross World Championship served up entertainment and the milestones at Uddevalla.

1. The pleasure and pain of Uddevalla

Uddevalla has fluctuated in popularity over the years. The Grand Prix was traditionally slotted on the first weekend in July to coincide with the large festival in the nearby town and took profit of the party vibe and public interest to swell the crowd.

The lack of leading native motocross talent and a degree of apathy towards an old-school hard-pack layout that lacked effective preparation diminished the appeal. In 2018, Uddevalla vanished from the calendar and the hiatus seemed to have increased the thirst for MXGP. The rocky hillside was packed with (brave and vertigo-free) fans and last weekend seemed like one of the busier Swedish GPs in recent memory.

Timing is everything and the 2019 Swedish GP benefitted in abundance from good fortune. The relentless rain during the week stopped on Friday afternoon and the rest of the weekend was sunny. The effect on the track was prime: softer, rougher, more challenging, really testing the throttle skill and courage of the riders. The ‘old-school’ feeling was still apparent through the one-liney, narrow nature of the layout, and starts were nigh-on essential for thoughts of the podium.