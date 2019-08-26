Speaking of Adam, what a journey this season has been. It has been a roller coaster for his entire career, really.

Growing up in Florida, I got to watch Adam race since he was four years old. He was jumping impossible things on a Cobra 50, serving notice that he was the next big thing for years. He won everything at every level and his jump to the pro ranks was anticipated long before he ever lined up in Arlington for his first supercross. Of course, Adam would go out and win his first race and put his projected course on an unrealistic trajectory. A few weeks later, he would suffer a shoulder injury and begin a very tough few years of unmet expectations.

This year was different, though. He looked more poised, more polished. He had speed but he also didn’t have as many head scratching races. He still tossed a few races away that ended up being costly but it wasn’t the same Adam. Going into the Las Vegas finale, he was on pace to win his first title and rewrite his own legacy. Unfortunately for he and his team, we know how that went. It was almost too much to believe. Adam’s highs and lows have been maybe the most extreme on record. Many wondered how such a devastating blow would affect Adam’s summer and beyond. Right on cue, he came out with a vengeance, his Vegas pitfall fueling a fire that would last months. His worst moto finish of the season would be afifth, changing his own prewritten narrative. He fought through adversity, overcame penalties, dominated at times, and truly controlled the series from start to finish. It was a heroic performance even without the anguish he suffered in early May. Factoring that in, it was an all time recovery and will forever quiet anyone wondering about his mental fortitude. He said all of the right things leaving Vegas and never wavered as his last summer on a 250 approached. He earned this championship in every sense. Job well done.

Now Adam moves up to join Eli Tomac at Monster Energy Kawasaki. How formidable is this tandem?

Tomac is the alpha dog, coming off of a gaggle of supercross wins and three straight Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships. It will be interesting to see how Adam slots in but it should be a smooth transition. Adam was already a Kawasaki guy and always has been. Tomac just finished working alongside Joey Savatgy in his rookie 450 season so it will be more of the same in that regard. Long term, I wonder how this dynamic plays, especially if Cianciarulo can become championship relevant. Most teams opt for a championship contender and then their “solid” top ten guy as the second rider. Adam has a chance to be better than that, possibly giving Kawasaki two riders at the front. Much like Cooper Webb and Musquin at Red Bull KTM, everyone surrounding the riders has to keep their egos in check and understand it’s still a team effort. I think Tomac will still be the undisputed #1 over there for 2020, though.