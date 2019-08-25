The Weege Show: Ironman Walk and Talk Wrap Up

Jason Weigandt walks and talks straight from the TV production trucks to the post-race celebration for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo at the Ironman National, the final 2019 round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This is as behind-the-scenes as it gets. Even Mitch Payton gets in on hitting the rev limiter on AC's bike!

