Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Live Now
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Henry Jacobi
  3. Adam Sterry
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 8
The Weege Show: Ironman Walk and Talk Wrap Up

August 25, 2019 6:20am | by:
Jason Weigandt walks and talks straight from the TV production trucks to the post-race celebration for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo at the Ironman National, the final 2019 round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This is as behind-the-scenes as it gets. Even Mitch Payton gets in on hitting the rev limiter on AC's bike!

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

Visit Race Tech Suspension at www.racetech.com to learn more about their gold valves.