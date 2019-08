Adam Cianciarulo, of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, secured the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in the 250 class at the season-finale Stacyc Ironman National. He joined Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, the 450 National Motocross Champion for 2019, in a championship press conference after the Ironman event.

This season marked Tomac's third-consecutive 450 National Motocross Championship.

Tomac and Cianciarulo will work as teammates on Kawasaki's 450 team in 2020.