"Not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven."

Chances are you’ve heard the famous line quoted by LeBron James in the summer of 2010. The superstar packed up his family and belongings before heading South with hopes of winning championships—a lot of them—when he teamed up with friends Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh to play for the Miami Heat. James would play for the Heat from 2011 to 2014 and the team would add two championship banners to the rafters at American Airlines Arena but after setting the bar so high going into it, the “super team” seemed like a bust and the quote was just talk.

The same quote could have been said about the expectation of Adam Cianciarulo’s professional racing career. The 11-time Loretta Lynn’s champion (ten of which were on Kawasakis) was the next big thing. Mitch Payton, team owner of the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, made sure to lock Cianciarulo in with Team Green because he knew the potential the youngster had. The #292 made his professional debut on June 22, 2013, at the Budds Creek National, where he finished 16th overall. He won the first supercross race he entered on February 15, 2014, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. His next four supercross finishes were 2-1-2-1. He had a 17-point lead over his teammate Marvin Davalos and it seemed he would continue to do what he had at Loretta’s—win races and titles. But then he suffered a setback—a dislocated shoulder at the sixth round—the first of what would be followed by more. Like James going to the Heat, Cianciarulo moving into the pro ranks with such an established team was supposed to be dominating performances that brought "Not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven” #1 plates to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki trailer. Okay, maybe seven championships is too many, but still you get the point. But that’s just not how it worked out.

Cianciarulo entered the day with a 30-point lead and although he could possibly clinch the title at the completion of the first moto, with 50 total points available on the weekend it was possible rival Dylan Ferrandis could leave Indiana with the Gary Jones Cup.