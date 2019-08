Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper finished first and second, respectively, at the Stacyc Ironman National in the 250 class, the final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

They sat down to take questions from the media after the race.

(250 National Champion Adam Cianciarulo, who finished third overall at Ironman, was interviewed in a separate champions press conference).