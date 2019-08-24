Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Early weather reports from Ironman Raceway are expecting ideal weather conditions today in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Temperatures are expected to be around the 70s, with a high of 75. The humidity is around 60 percent at the moment, but it’s not expected to get much higher.

As far as the action on the track, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac wrapped up the 450 Class title last weekend at Budds Creek Motocross Park, we still anticipate close battles in both classes. Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin has a five-point lead over Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and you know those two will battle it out until the last checkered flag of the season. Behind those top three, several riders will take advantage of today’s opportunity to improve their place in the championship standings.

In the 250 Class, Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis will battle it out for the second time this calendar year. Cianciarulo has a 30-point lead over his rival but with a total of 50 points awarded today, Ferrandis is still in it. If the first moto goes well for Cianciarulo and he wins takes the checkered flag, he’ll be able to celebrate his first professional championship. If the #92 struggles in the first moto, it could be Ferrandis who walks away with his second trophy of the year. For the complete rundown of how the championship can play out today, click here. Whichever way the title goes, this will be Cianciarulo’s last race in the 250 Class, as the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider will move under the Monster Energy Kawasaki’s 450 Class tent for 2020.