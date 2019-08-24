For the last few years, the riders representing Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations have participated in a press conference at the season-finale Ironman National. Yesterday, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne joined Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper to talk about the upcoming event—which will take place on September 28 and 29 in Assen, Netherlands.

We got our first glimpse of Team USA during press day yesterday, as the riders showed off their gear, number, and plastics for the MXoN. Jason Anderson is #13, Justin Cooper is #14, and Zach Osborne is #15.

Watch the full press conference here: