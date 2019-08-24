“This such a special way to end the weekend, and not something I really anticipated happening with one round to go,” smiled Eli Tomac last Saturday afternoon in Mechanicsville, Maryland after being told he had just clinched his third consecutive title in the 450 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. “I honestly didn’t even know I had the championship until the last lap.”

Easy to see why Tomac was a bit forgetful in the penultimate race of the season as he absolutely charged to win both 450cc motos by well over 14 seconds – an eternity in modern day motocross –

With his 1-1 day and everything behind him sorting themselves out, Tomac became only the fourth racer in American motocross history to complete three straight premiere class titles. His third double moto sweep and tenth moto win of 2019, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider will line up for the final time in 2019 this afternoon at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, signaling the end of the veteran’s tenth year in the sport.

On Friday afternoon, Eric Johnson caught up with Tomac.

Racer X: Right on, Eli. Thanks for taking the time out to do this on what I know is a busy Friday for you back in Indiana.

Yeah, sorry I didn’t get back to you right away. I dropped my cell phone earlier and it blew up and I had to replace the screen on it. I’m back now!

Check this out. I went into the Racer X Vault and counted up every AMA pro race you’ve ever competed in. Counting backwards, and including Saturday’s race in Indiana, you have competed in 232 races. Looking back to Hangtown on May 22, 2010, when you won the first AMA race you entered, what do you think? You’re a full-on veteran these days, huh?

Wow. Well, the first thing that comes to my head is that it’s almost scary how fast time goes by. Yeah, I do feel like I have been in the sport for a while now, but at the same time, it’s like it has all flashed before my eyes. Like you say, 232 races, it hasn’t felt like that. There have definitely been more good years than not so good years, so it has been a good ride so far.