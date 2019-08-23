Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Ironman National pits the day before the race, chatting with Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, Cameron McAdoo and more, as well as talking title chances and Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

Main Image: Mitch Kendra