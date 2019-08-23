I absolutely love my 2019 Yamaha YZ450F. Anyone that listens to the podcasts I do can tell that I think it’s a great machine. Lately, I’ve ridden a 2018 Suzuki RMZ450, a 2018 Honda CRF450R, and a 2019 Rockstar Edition Husqvarna FC 450 and although I thought they had some strong points I don’t think any of them can compare to the motor and suspension package on the Yamaha (suspension that’s been modified for me by the folks at Race Tech for my weight and speed…yeah that’s right, I put speed in there), the Yamaha is a great bike and it took first spot in four out of the six shootouts done last year.

So it’s with that knowledge that I headed down to Milestone MX Park to ride the 2020 Yamaha YZ450F and hopefully, in the words of Ryan Villopoto at the Anaheim 1 live podcast show, they didn’t “f*** it up.”

I was surprised when I got down there that Yamaha had sent former 125SX champion (beating James Stewart) Travis Preston and legendary mechanic and head of the R&D department Steve Butler there for mine and Kris Keefer’s intro. I mean, I was flattered that such motocross royalty would come out for me. Also there was Yamaha marketing man Mike Ulrich and R&D’s Stevie Tokarski also there to help out. Yamaha busted out the big guns for this intro, no doubt about that.