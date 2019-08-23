Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
How to Watch: Ironman and MXGP of Sweden

How to Watch Ironman and MXGP of Sweden

August 23, 2019 10:55am

Round 12 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, August 24, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Uddevalla, Sweden. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

Ironman

- Crawfordsville, IN

* all times
QualifyingAugust 24 - 10:15amon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosAugust 24 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosAugust 24 - 1:00pmon mav-tv
2nd MotosAugust 24 - 3:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosAugust 24 - 11:00pmon nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM MOtocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Sweden

- Uddevalla, Sweden

* all times
MX2 QualifyingAugust 24 - 10:40amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingAugust 24 - 11:25amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1August 25 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1August 25 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2August 25 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2August 25 - 10:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2August 25 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2August 25 - 11:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO476
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France426
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany421
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM376
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA365
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL479
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France449
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY419
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL310
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK292
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia664
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland481
3Gautier Paulin France440
4Arnaud Tonus Switzerland419
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands399
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain694
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark564
3Jago Geerts Belgium447
4Henry Jacobi Germany422
5Tom Vialle France416
Full Standings

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7:00am - 2:00pmWill Call
7:20am - 7:35amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35am - 7:50amChapel Service
8:00am - 8:15am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20am - 8:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35am - 8:45amTrack Maintenance
8:45am - 9:00am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05am - 9:20am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20am - 9:35amTrack Maintenance
9:35am - 9:45am125 All Stars Practice
9:50am - 9:55am250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55am - 10:10am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15am - 10:20am250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20am - 10:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35am - 10:50amTrack Maintenance
10:45am - 10:50am450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50am - 11:05am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10am - 11:15am450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15am- 11:30am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30am - 11:45amTrack Maintenance
11:45am - 11:55am250 Consolation Race
12:00am - 12:10pm450 Consolation Race
12:30pm - 1:00pmOPENING CEREMONIES
12:58pm - 1:10pm250 Class Sight Lap
1:10pm - 1:45pm250 Class Moto #1 
1:45pm - 1:58pmPodium Interviews
1:58pm - 2:10pm450 Class Sight Lap
2:10pm - 2:45pm    450 Class Moto #1 
2:45pm - 3:00pmPodium Interviews
3:05pm - 3:10pm125 All Stars Site Lap
3:10pm - 3:25pm125 All Stars Race
3:30pm - 3:40pm250 Class Sight Lap
3:40pm - 4:15pm    250 Class Moto #2   
4:15pm - 4:30pm    250 Winners Circle
4:30pm -4:40pm    450 Class Sight Lap
4:40pm - 5:15pm450 Class Moto #2  
5:15pm - 5:30pm450 Winners Circle
5:30pm - 6:00pmPress Conference

