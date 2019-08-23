Round 12 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, August 24, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.
NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
The 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Uddevalla, Sweden. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
Ironman
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
Eastern Time
|Qualifying
|August 24 - 10:15am
|on
|1st Motos
|August 24 - 1:00pm
|on
|1st Motos
|August 24 - 1:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|August 24 - 3:30pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|August 24 - 11:00pm
|on
FIM MOtocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of Sweden
Uddevalla - Uddevalla, Sweden
* all timesMXGP TV Schedule
2019 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|476
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|426
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|421
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|376
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|365
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|479
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|449
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|419
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|310
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|292
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|664
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|481
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|440
|4
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|419
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|399
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|694
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|564
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|447
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|422
|5
|Tom Vialle
|France
|416
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Other Links | Pro Motocross
450, 250, and 125 All Star Series Entry List
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7:00am - 2:00pm
|Will Call
|7:20am - 7:35am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35am - 7:50am
|Chapel Service
|8:00am - 8:15am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20am - 8:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35am - 8:45am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45am - 9:00am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05am - 9:20am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20am - 9:35am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35am - 9:45am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50am - 9:55am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:55am - 10:10am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15am - 10:20am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:20am - 10:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35am - 10:50am
|Track Maintenance
|10:45am - 10:50am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:50am - 11:05am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:10am - 11:15am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|11:15am- 11:30am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:30am - 11:45am
|Track Maintenance
|11:45am - 11:55am
|250 Consolation Race
|12:00am - 12:10pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:30pm - 1:00pm
|OPENING CEREMONIES
|12:58pm - 1:10pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10pm - 1:45pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45pm - 1:58pm
|Podium Interviews
|1:58pm - 2:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10pm - 2:45pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45pm - 3:00pm
|Podium Interviews
|3:05pm - 3:10pm
|125 All Stars Site Lap
|3:10pm - 3:25pm
|125 All Stars Race
|3:30pm - 3:40pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:40pm - 4:15pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|4:15pm - 4:30pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4:30pm -4:40pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:40pm - 5:15pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|5:15pm - 5:30pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5:30pm - 6:00pm
|Press Conference