The Pressure’s Off

With Eli Tomac wrapping up the title last week at Budds Creek, the pressure is off for the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider heading into the final round of the season. And with no way of keeping their title hopes alive, the pressure is off for everyone else too. So how will that affect the racing at the finale? Will Tomac be his speedy self? Will the mental adjustment of having nothing to lose help other riders pick up the pace and turn heads? We’ll find out when the gate drops at Ironman Raceway.

Runner-Up Matchup

The title may be out of reach for Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen, but that doesn’t mean this weekend isn’t important for them. Second in the points is better than third, and right now there isn’t much separating those two positions—Musquin leads Roczen by just five points. Roczen and Musquin have beaten each other plenty of times this summer so it’s anyone’s guess who’ll have the edge this weekend. We’ll find out who the 2019 450 Class runner-up is on Saturday.

Out With a Bang

To say 2019 hasn’t been great for Aaron Plessinger would be like saying the Florida National was a little warm. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing rider broke his heel in supercross and didn’t even join the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship until Southwick. Since then, well, it’d be fair to say things have been a struggle. In fact, Plessinger couldn’t even race the first moto at Washougal due to a mechanical issue. The good news for Plessinger is he’s awesome at Ironman—it’s his hometown race and he went 1-1 there last year. He also had his best weekend of the summer last week at Budds Creek. Don’t be surprised if AP puts in his best ride of the year this weekend.