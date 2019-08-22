With Eli Tomac holding a 50-point lead, it's all over in the 450 Class before the series finale of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What's a champion to do with the free time? Here are a few I can think of...

2004: After clinching the title at Steel City, James Stewart parks his two-stroke KX125 and lines up at Glen Helen aboard a KX250F for the first time and dominates even more than usual. The Kawasaki KX125 he left behind immediately became the last 125cc motorcycle to ever win an AMA Pro National or AMA Supercross.

2004: That same day, in his last ride for Team Honda, Ricky Carmichael drops his trademark #4 from his front number plate and wears #1 as a salute to his soon-to-be-former team at Honda, where he won a total of five AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross titles, all while wearing #4.

2001: Since he already owns the 250 Pro Motocross title, Carmichael gets on a Kawasaki KX125 at Steel City and breaks the tie he has with Mark Barnett for all-time 125 wins with 25 (with a little help from Mike Brown). That record would stand until the aforementioned '04 Steel City 125 National, when Stewart wins his 27th.