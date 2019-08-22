The end is near! Round 12 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is Saturday, putting a final exclamation point on a great summer of racing. Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, has hosted the finale for the past several years, but the weather hasn’t always cooperated. This year looks to be the best yet, with a high of 76 on Saturday. Mid-week rains should have the track in pristine condition as well as paving the way for cooler temps. The rains could soften the track and make for a very rutty race day but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before at Ironman.

The dirt will probably shape up similarly to previous years, rutty and tacky. It’s a track that requires both patience and aggression. That sounds like crazy talk, I know, but it’s true. Overriding the deep ruts will end up in a crash or mistakes at minimum. The downhill sections and faster sections need that aggression, though. Riders need to find their rhythm and approach the track with a plan. Ride precisely where necessary and unleash Hell where possible. If I knew how to do that perfectly, my Racer X Vault page would be much more impressive.

The start this year is a sweeping right hand corner which will be interesting to say the least. I am not a fan of right-hand first turns as a policy but I will try to keep an open mind. Right-hand first turns typically negate the use of the rear brake but Unadilla makes it work so let’s see how it goes. It looks a bit slower than the old start which is always a good idea when it comes to safety. Most of the other track changes look to add more flow to the track. Some of the corners on the older layout were hard 180s and created a bottleneck on the opening lap. I am a fan of variety and keeping things fresh, though, so I am happy to see a few new wrinkles.