I realize this column is a bit late. Monday saw some Canadians come to town early and Sunday, I had to work on a feature that was past-due for the next Racer X magazine.

That doesn’t mean I don’t have some random thoughts on random topics though, so lucky you, here are some things I thought about from Budds Creek and more.

1. I think that Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac clinching his third 450 Class title at Budds was an amazing ride by an amazing rider. We had seen Eli falter a bit at Unadilla (a ride he attributed to using a fence post pounder thingee during the week) but at Budds, with the temperatures and humidity high, he rode off with two relatively easy moto wins. It wasn’t really in doubt either moto and with the win and title, Tomac moved closer to being one of the all-time greats. He became Kawasaki’s all-time winningest rider during this year which is pretty crazy. I mean, Jeff Ward rode for them for, like 17 years, so that’s really saying something.

Also, Eli’s top ten and climbing in all-time in 450SX wins, he’s fourth in 450 Class wins, and he’s got four total national championships. We, and I include myself in this, don’t realize that we’re watching history here with Tomac. I’ve been saying it’s stats like the above that make his rides in 450SX and a few 450 Class motos over the years a bit puzzling. The Ryan’s, RC, MC, Stew (although he crashed a lot and we don’t talk about post-suspension Stew, that was a different guy) just didn’t have the inconsistency that Tomac has at times. But you know who did? The guys in the '90s. Go look at Jeff Stanton’s results, he was a six-time premier class supercross and motocross champion and sometimes, he just got sixth or seventh. It happened a lot back in the day but not so much in the last 30 years. Guys like McGrath and RC really changed the standards.

Any way you want to slice it, Eli Tomac is one of the greats of all time and if he keeps this pace up (and I mean, why wouldn’t he?) he’ll probably get a 450SX title (if there’s any justice in this world) and a crap ton more 450 Class wins and titles. RC, Stew and MC are, to me, the top three riders in history. I don’t want to hear how Stew doesn’t have the titles. He’s got enough of them when you combine all his wins to be up there. Villopoto has eight titles, Dungey seven…if ET gets to seven, does he get past the two Ryan’s (he’ll probably have them both covered in wins if he gets to seven titles)? These are things that I think about.